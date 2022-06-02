Wesleyan captured its first state baseball title in seven years with a two-game sweep of North Cobb Christian in a best-of-three game Class A Private championship series at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville May 24.
The Wolves won the first game 3-0 and then took the second game in decisive fashion 18-3 to clinch the series and their first state crown since 2015 as well as their fifth overall – having also won in 2008, ’09 and ’10.
Wesleyan was able to secure the ultimate prize after falling short in 2021 with a runner-up finish to Mount Paran Christian – who the Wolves came back to beat this year in a best-of-three-game semifinal series 2-games-to-1 (losing 4-2 in the first game, then winning the next two games 11-7 and 7-6) May 16 and 17 at home to earn a return trip to the finals.
“I never set the goal for any team to win a state championship,” Wesleyan coach Brian Krehmeyer said. “Rather, I challenge them to advance at least one step farther than the previous year’s team. In 2019 we advanced to the semifinals before losing to Savannah Christian. The 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, but we were 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in our classification (Class A Private) at the time. Last year, we lost in the finals to Mount Paran in a series we thought we were favored to win. So coming into the 2022 season, we did not need to declare what our goal for this team was. It was understood. The players were determined not to come up short again. And while the state finals were exciting and fulfilling, it was the Mount Paran series (in the semifinals this year) that thrust us back into the finals and gave us the momentum and confidence needed to win the title.”
Wesleyan (35-5) scored all three of its runs in the second inning to provide all the scoring that it would need in the opening game.
Carson Ballard gave up only three hits in six innings pitched, while Bryce Hubbard got one hit in two at bats with two runs-batted-in and Cooper Blauser was 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead the way for the Wolves in game one.
The second game went even better for Wesleyan as the Wolves scored five runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to clinch the win and the state title.
Forrest Lietz was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Blauser was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Schley Gordy was 2-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored, Hubbard was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Ballard was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Reed Purcell was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Nate Kerpics was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Druw Jones was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run to lead Wesleyan at the plate.
“Lots of champions will sometimes describe their team as a team of destiny, but I think of this year’s 2022 Wesleyan team as a team of determination,” Krehmeyer said.
