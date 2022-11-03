One year after winning the state softball championship in Class A Private, Wesleyan repeated the feat in a higher classification as it won the Class AAA title at the state tournament in Columbus Oct. 26 through 29.
Wesleyan (32-2) defeated Jackson 3-1 in the championship game to clinch their second state title in a row and fourth in six years. The Wolves won their previous three state crowns in Class A Private.
"Thinking about it on the heels of last year, it’s certainly a huge accomplishment to repeat as a state champion and to do it in a higher classification was an added challenge," Wesleyan coach Mary Blalock said. “We came into the season – at least I felt like -- needing to prove ourselves. But I felt like by the time we got to Columbus, we really had a target on our backs. So it was kind of interesting to start with a little bit of an underdog mentality and really, by the time it was done, I felt like we were the team that was taking everybody’s best shot. So to be able to handle that entire spectrum of the expectations of others – I was really proud of that.”
Wesleyan won all four of its games in Columbus in the double-elimination format, defeating Jackson 5-2 in the first round Oct. 26, Oconee County 10-0 in the winner’s bracket semifinals Oct. 27 and Gordon Lee 9-0 in the winner’s bracket finals Oct. 28 before its win over Jackson to clinch the title.
Senior Christina McCoy led the way offensively with three home runs and six RBIs in the tournament, while Wesleyan’s pitchers — senior Ryley Kutter and junior Macey Cintron — gave up a combined one earned run and junior catcher Marjee Williams threw out every base runner who attempted stolen bases on her.
The Wolves qualified for the state tournament with three wins at its super regional at Wesleyan, defeating Franklin County 7-1 Oct. 19 and LaFayette twice — 1-0 Oct. 20 and 7-0 Oct. 21.
Mount Vernon (26-7) was the only other local team that qualified for the state tournament. The Mustangs defeated Bleckley County 1-0 in the first round, but lost to eventual champion Heard County 5-1 in the winner’s bracket semifinals and then were eliminated with a 14-1 loss to Prince Avenue Christian in a loser’s bracket game.
The Mustangs qualified for the state tournament at a super regional at Mount Vernon. After defeating Jasper County 15-0 in the first game Oct. 19, the Mustangs won two of their next three games against Dade County – winning 5-2 Oct. 20 and losing 6-3 before bouncing back with a 8-2 win Oct. 21 to earn a spot in Columbus for the second year in a row.
