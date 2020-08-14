A year after advancing all the way to the state Class A Private championship game, this fall could be the one when Wesleyan captures its first state title since 2008, the only other year it’s taken the state crown or advanced to the finals.
Last season the Wolves went 12-3 and fell to Eagle’s Landing Christian 33-13 in the state final, giving the Chargers their fifth straight A Private crown. But Wesleyan returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense from that team.
The Wolves will miss wide receiver/defensive back Micah Smith, who signed with Georgia Southern after getting 48 catches for 948 yards and 14 TDs on offense and notching three interceptions on defense, and offensive lineman/linebacker Josh Aspinwall, who had 106 tackles and two INTs on defense.
But a bevy of players return, led by five seniors – offensive/defensive lineman Tanner Bivins (committed to Army), tight end/defensive end Vance Nicklaus, defensive lineman Jackson Turner and wide receivers/defensive backs Wyatt Hodges and Andrew Van Wie – and two juniors – wide receiver/defensive back Cooper Blauser and running back/linebacker Griffin Caldwell.
“We are excited to get the season started,” head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “The Wolves return quite a lot of production on both sides of the ball from 2019’s Class A Private state runner-up team. A few exciting newcomers round out a roster that has the experience and drive to have another great season.”
Wesleyan could see an immediate impact from three newcomers: senior quarterback Ryan Rose (a Providence Christian transfer) and juniors Mike Soukup (tight end/defensive end) and Jay Black (wide receiver/defensive back), who both transferred from Pinecrest.
When asked how the Wolves will build on last year’s playoff run and possibly win the school’s second state championship in football, Pridgen said, “Well, the same way we always do: hard work and great senior leadership.”
Wesleyan will kick off its season Sept. 4 at Mount Pisgah.
