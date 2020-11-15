With the Georgia High School Association state playoffs starting Nov. 27, Northside football teams are closing out the regular season this week with their eyes focused on clinching postseason berths or even winning their regions.
Only one of the Week 12 games involves two local teams facing each other, and it will have playoff implications. In Class A Private, Wesleyan (6-2) will host Mount Vernon (5-4) in a battle of Region 5 rivals both heading to the postseason.
The Wolves visited Holy Innocents’ Nov. 14 and pounded Providence Christian 49-8 Nov. 6. Wesleyan QB Ryan Rose was 15-for-16 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown, and his favorite target was WR Wyatt Hodges, who caught eight passes for 197 yards. LB Trent DeBow led the defense with nine tackles. RB/LB J.D. Chipman ran for three touchdowns and notched eight tackles.
Mount Vernon was off Nov. 13 and lost to Holy Innocents’ by forfeit 2-0 Nov. 6 after at least one Mustangs player contracted COVID-19, forcing several of his teammates to be quarantined, said Golden Lions athletic department spokesman Dunn Neugebauer. Holy Innocents’ (4-4) will visit Hebron Christian Nov. 20 after hosting Wesleyan Nov. 14.
Some of the remaining local teams will be in action this weekend, but some are off.
In Class 7A, Campbell (2-7) is idle Nov. 20 after hosting Newnan Nov. 13. The Spartans lost to East Coweta 45-14 Nov. 6. Campbell trailed the Indians 17-6 after one quarter and 38-6 at halftime.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta (2-4) will visit Lovejoy Nov. 19 after hosting Morrow Nov. 13. The Warriors fell to Westlake 56-18 Nov. 6.
Riverwood (3-4) will host Chattahoochee Nov. 20 after hosting Sequoyah Nov. 13. The Raiders lost to Cambridge 24-13 Nov. 6. Riverwood trailed 10-7 at halftime before the Bears pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter.
In Class 5A, St. Pius X (6-1) will host Decatur Nov. 20 after hosting Stone Mountain Nov. 13. The Golden Lions mauled M.L. King 36-6 Nov. 6. RB/DB Cameron DeBose (six rushes for 85 yards) and RB Mason Benefield (six carries for 68 yards) each ran for a touchdown. DeBose also had an interception on defense, which was led by LB Shug Bentley’s 13 tackles.
Woodward (5-3) will visit Creekside Nov. 20 after traveling to Tri-Cities Nov. 13. The War Eagles walloped Forest Park 49-0 Nov. 5 and beat Jonesboro 18-13 Nov. 9 in a makeup game. In the Forest Park win, RB Demari Alston had three carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 34 yards and another score. In the Jonesboro victory, Alston had 21 rushes for 126 yards and two TDs, and QB Banks Snellings completed 10 of 15 passes for 130 yards.
North Springs (0-7) will visit Lithia Springs Nov. 20 after hosting Jackson (Atlanta) Nov. 13. The Spartans had their Nov. 6 game against New Manchester cancelled when five students and staff members contracted COVID-19.
In Class 4A, Marist (6-0) will visit Mays Nov. 20 after hosting Miller Grove Nov. 13. The War Eagles blanked Stephenson 23-0 Nov. 6. Marist led 13-0 at halftime and was led by RB Lincoln Parker’s 13 rushes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
In Class 3A, Westminster (4-3) is idle this week after hosting Savannah Country Day Nov. 13. The Wildcats fell to Cedar Grove 24-10 Nov. 5. Westminster led 10-9 at halftime before the Saints outscored the Wildcats 15-0 in the final two quarters.
In Class 2A, Lovett (6-2) is idle this week as it prepares for the playoffs. The Lions were going to host McNair Nov. 13, but on Nov. 4 the Mustangs (0-5) announced they were cancelling the season’s last three games, citing low participation numbers and a rash of injuries as why. McNair was outscored 217-0 in its first five games combined.
Lovett crushed Columbia 35-8 Nov. 6. QB Preston Lusink was 10-for-16 passing for 170 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. LB/TE Stevie Bracey led the defense with 9.5 tackles, including a sack, and added two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on offense. FB Alan Pope was the Lions’ leading receiver with one catch for 50 yards and a touchdown. Lovett held Columbia to 135 yards of total offense.
Pace (4-2) will host KIPP Atlanta Collegiate after hosting Washington Nov. 13. The Knights trounced Towers 42-6 Nov. 6. QB M.J. Morris threw two TD passes each to Jae Williams and WR Jayden Thomas.
In Class A Private, Whitefield (5-3) visited Eagle’s Landing Christian Nov. 13 and was going to host Our Lady of Mercy Nov. 20, but that game was cancelled in August when the Bobcats opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The WolfPack whipped Landmark Christian 35-7 Nov. 6. QB Cole Peterson was 10-for-21 passing for 168 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. RB Eric Little had 14 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s (GISA)’s eight-man football league, Holy Spirit (0-8) traveled to Dominion Christian Nov. 13 in its final game of the regular season. The Cougars fell to New Creation Christian 42-16 Nov. 6.
Results of all games Nov. 12 through 14 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
