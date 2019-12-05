The turn of the calendar to the month of December has brought about the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state football playoffs, with three teams - Holy Innocents', Wesleyan and Woodward - still in contention for a championship.
The quarterfinal round took place Nov. 29 and the semis Dec. 6. Results of the semifinals were not available at the Neighbor's print deadline.
The Class A Private semifinals includes two local squads. Holy Innocents’, the second overall seed, continued its undefeated campaign through 12 games with a 28-0 home win over Mount Paran Christian in the quarters.
The Golden Bears' first score of the contest came on 55-yard touchdown pass from Matt Davis to Landon Kardin in the first quarter. Holy Innocents' was pinned back to its own one-yard line to start a possession in the second quarter. However, running back Michael Cox took the handoff on the first play and proceeded to rush 99 yards for a touchdown to increase the Golden Bears' lead to 14-0 heading into halftime.
Davis’ 29-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jack Felton’s touchdown run of 26 yards in the fourth concluded the scoring for Holy Innocents’. Defensively, Kardin and Felton each had interceptions while punter Marshall Nichols averaged more than 50 yards per attempt, including kicks of 57 yards and 58 yards in the victory.
The Golden Bears have won a program-record 12 games in 2019 and are in the semifinals for the first time.
Next up for Holy Innocents’ in the semis was a rematch against fellow Region 5A program and four-time defending state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA). The Chargers are the sixth overall seed and defeated Athens Academy 28-10 in the quarters.
The Golden Bears handed ELCA its lone loss of the season Sept. 20 with a 42-41 overtime home victory.
Wesleyan, the ninth overall seed, also advanced to the semis following a 42-16 win against top overall seed Savannah Christian in the quarterfinals.
The Wolves’ scoring started on a 22-yard touchdown pass from J.C. French to Wyatt Hodges in the first quarter. French’s one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter allowed Wesleyan to retake the lead 14-10 late in the second quarter and into halftime. Griffin Caldwell took control of the contest with four rushing touchdowns in the second half for the Wolves.
Wesleyan visited Fellowship Christian in its semifinal contest. The Paladins are the fourth overall seed and defeated Hebron Christian 35-28 in the quarters to stay undefeated on the season with a record of 12-0. Murphy Reeves’ 59-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter gave Fellowship a 35-21 lead to secure the victory. He finished the night with a team-high 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jayven Hall also rushed for two touchdowns and Josh Cole had a TD on the ground for the Paladins, who amassed 282 rushing yards as a team attempted only two passes in the victory.
Defensively, Nathan Nardone posted a team-high 11 tackles and a sack for Fellowship. Teammates Caleb Mcclung and Kyle Elphick each had seven stops.
Fellowship is in the state semis for the second time in program history, with the other appearance taking place in 2016, when the team advanced to the championship game. Wesleyan is in the semifinals for the third time in history. The other appearances took place in 2010 and a state championship campaign in 2008. The Wolves have won both previous meetings against the Paladins, including a 14-7 victory in 2011.
Woodward kept its undefeated mark through 13 games with a 31-28 win at Cartersville in the quarterfinals. Mike Wright’s two touchdown throws in the fourth quarter, one each to Alan Wright and D.A. Allen, the latter of which came with 1:01 left in regulation, proved to be the difference in the contest. Mike Wright finished the night with 344 passing yards and four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in the victory. James Mayfield kicked a 26-yard field goal for the War Eagles as well in the win.
Top performers for Woodward’s defense included Khari Gee, who posted a team-high eight tackles, and Hunter Sellers who had an interception. Ambe Caldwell and Aaron Washington each had seven tackles.
Next up for Woodward was a home contest against two-time defending Class 4A state champion Blessed Trinity. The Titans stayed alive in the postseason with a 31-0 home win over West Laurens in the quarters. The victory extended Blessed Trinity’s winning streak to 10 games. The scoring started for the Titans on Aaron Werkheiser’s 34-yard field goal in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, Justice Haynes had a 15-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 10-0. Two second-quarter TD runs by Elijah Green gave Blessed Trinity a 24-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Titans put the game away in the third quarter on Duncan Reavis’ 45-yard touchdown pass to James Bryant for their final score of the contest.
Blessed Trinity, the top seed from Region 7AAAA, is in the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive year. The War Eagles, the top seed from Region 4AAAA, are in the semis for the first time since 2015. The Titans hold a 3-1 lifetime series lead over Woodward but lost their contest against the War Eagles 13-10 Sept. 6 on Mayfield’s game-winning field goal from 43 yards out with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Marist saw its season conclude with in a 17-7 road loss to Oconee County in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs. The War Eagles’ lone score came on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Connor Cigelske to Chandler Heath in the second quarter. Marist was the second seed from 7AAAA and won 11 games in 2019.
