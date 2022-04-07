As the high school lacrosse season enters its final weeks, the Wesleyan girls appear to be in good shape.
Wesleyan was 11-1 overall, 6-0 in Area 1-A-5A and ranked third in Class A as of April 8 as it looks ahead to another run at a state championship, with the postseason scheduled to start later this month.
The 2022 season has included some quality wins over some local opponents for the Wolves, including a 14-10 victory over sixth-ranked St. Pius X Feb. 23 and a 24-11 win over ninth-ranked Marist April 5.
“I feel like we are doing well,” Wesleyan coach Anna Myrick said. “We are definitely growing as a team with each game. Currently this year, we have 12 seniors that are on the team and those seniors have been tremendous leaders and avoided conflict amongst their teammates. They’ve been exceptional. They are still kind of working on how to get all of the younger players on the field involved and up to speed with where their game is at. But we’ve definitely made tremendous progress in this first part of the season.”
While Wesleyan has never won a state girls' lacrosse title, the Wolves have been successful in postseason play — making it to at least the quarterfinals the last seasons in a row and the semifinals in 2017.
“As a (Class) A school, we’re definitely really unique in that we don’t have as many players to pull from,” Myrick said. “We don’t have a tremendous number of girls who play lacrosse out of season – a lot of our girls only play in the spring and they do other sports in the other two seasons of the year (Fall and Winter). We work a lot on basic fundamentals and consistency of those fundamentals. And we make sure that when we put a team on the field, that we are completely comfortable using all 12 of the players on the field, so that the opposing team can’t hone in on one or two particular players.”
Seniors Anna Rae Copeland and Audrey LaFramboise are among the key players for Wesleyan, along with sophomore Eva Garabadian and junior Lily Nydam.
