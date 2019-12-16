The Wesleyan football team concluded its stellar season in the Georgia High School Association Class A Private state championship game against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (ELCA) at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta Dec. 13. The Wolves dropped the contest 33-13 to the Chargers, who earned their fifth consecutive title and sixth overall.
Wesleyan (12-3) took a 6-0 halftime lead on two first-half field goals of 27 and 20 yards by Javy Martinez.
ELCA (13-1) responded with 33 consecutive points in the second half, including four touchdown runs by Keaton Mitchell, who finished the day with a game-high 189 yards.
Wesleyan’s lone touchdown of the contest came on J.C. French’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Micah Smith with 2:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. French threw for a game-high 221 yards and Smith caught five passes for 65 yards in the defeat.
Defensively, Cardo Gottlich posted a game-high 9.5 tackles and teammate Wyatt Hodges had five stops for Wesleyan.
“It was a thrill to reach the finals and I’m so proud of our team for their effort and performance,” Wolves head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “ELCA is a fantastic program and we held them scoreless at the half. Unfortunately, we just couldn't make the plays we needed to in the second half. Great year that will provide a lot of momentum moving forward.”
Wesleyan opened the state playoffs as the ninth overall seed and defeated First Presbyterian, Christian Heritage, Savannah Christian and Fellowship Christian to reach the finals.
