The Wesleyan boys won their first state swimming title in over a decade as they clinched the Class A-3A crown at the Georgia High School Association swimming and diving championships Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.
The swimming competition was held at Georgia Tech, while Westminster hosted the diving competition Jan. 31.
With 252 points, Wesleyan finished ahead of runner-up Whitefield Academy (235) to win its first state title since 2012 and third in program history. The Wolves won their first championship in 2011.
"(Winning the state title in) 2012 was our second of two in a row and I was actually the coach of the 2012 team – it was my first year," Wesleyan coach Kevin Kadzis said. "So it’s kind of come full circle to be with this group of swimmers on the boys side and to win it again was really gratifying."
Galloway (83) finished 14th in the A-3A boys’ team standings, while Mount Vernon (65) was 15th and Atlanta International (41) placed 16th.
Wesleyan was led by wins in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. The foursome of junior Ray Homan, sophomores Henry Wasmuth and Paul Weidle and freshman Max Perry won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute, 20.33 seconds, while the quartet of Homan, Wasmuth, Perry and freshman J.J. Neeb took the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:17.65.
Other local individual champions in the A-3A boys’ competition were Atlanta International junior Robert Payne in the 200 individual medley (1:58.95), Mount Vernon senior Rylan Kruep in the 50 freestyle (20.54), Galloway sophomore Jason Danforth in the 100 backstroke (52.76) and Whitefield Academy sophomore Jackson Brooks in the 500 freestyle (4:48.50).
In the Class 4A-5A boys’ competition, Pace Academy led the way among local teams with a fourth-place finish and 192 points, while Lovett (174) was sixth, Westminster (136) 10th, North Springs (90) 18th and Holy Innocents’ (48) 24th.
Pace Academy senior Carter Freudenstein and North Springs junior Leon Roden each won two individual events. Freudenstein won the 200 individual medley (1:51.48) and the 100 butterfly (49.46), while Roden was the winner of the 200 freestyle (1:38.00) and the 100 freestyle (44.79).
The Pace Academy foursome of Freudenstein, senior Barrett Hight, junior Lane Canova and sophomore Reid Richardson won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.42.
In the Class 6A boys’ competition, Marist (342) finished runner-up to champion Johns Creek (385), while St. Pius X (249) finished third, North Atlanta (155) ninth, Woodward Academy (134.5) 12th and Riverwood (4) 28th.
Marist won the 200 freestyle relay, with seniors Eli Clarkson and Colby Yount, junior Jack Tharp and freshman Cannon Martenson winning with a time of 1:26.45.
