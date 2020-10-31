Campbell at Pebblebrook 8.JPG

Pebblebrook's David Coleman (40) tackles Campbell's Kaeto Nwosisi (32) during the teams' game Oct. 30, 2020.

Oct. 30:

Chamblee 24, North Springs 16

Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6

Lovett 51, Towers 6

Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3

Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0

Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3

Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian 10

Westminster 34, Redan 8

Woodward 28, Drew 7

Riverwood vs. Creekview, suspended until Nov. 2 due to power outage

Oct. 31:

Pace at Therrell

