Oct. 30:
Chamblee 24, North Springs 16
Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6
Lovett 51, Towers 6
Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3
Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0
Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3
Wesleyan 17, Hebron Christian 10
Westminster 34, Redan 8
Woodward 28, Drew 7
Riverwood vs. Creekview, suspended until Nov. 2 due to power outage
Oct. 31:
Pace at Therrell
Scores provided maxpreps.com, the Cherokee Tribune or each school's website
