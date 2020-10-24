MPC at HI 5.jpg
Buy Now

Mount Paran vs Holy Innocents - Mount Paran's Niko Vangarelli (25) looks for running room during the Eagles' game with Holy Innocents' Nov. 29, 2019. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland

Oct. 22:

St. Pius X 42, Lithonia 12

Oct. 23:

Holy Innocents' 42, Providence Christian 12

Strong Rock 50, Holy Spirit 6

Hughes 31, North Atlanta 17

Lovett 26, KIPP Atlanta 0

McEachern 44, Campbell 7

Mount Vernon 42, Hebron Christian 3

Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 20, Whitefield 12

Villa Rica 48, North Springs 14

Westminster 29, Sandy Creek 13

Marist vs. Druid Hills, ccd.

Pace lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian, forfeit

Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.