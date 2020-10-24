Oct. 22:
St. Pius X 42, Lithonia 12
Oct. 23:
Holy Innocents' 42, Providence Christian 12
Strong Rock 50, Holy Spirit 6
Hughes 31, North Atlanta 17
Lovett 26, KIPP Atlanta 0
McEachern 44, Campbell 7
Mount Vernon 42, Hebron Christian 3
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 20, Whitefield 12
Villa Rica 48, North Springs 14
Westminster 29, Sandy Creek 13
Marist vs. Druid Hills, ccd.
Pace lost to Eagle’s Landing Christian, forfeit
Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website
