Oct. 16:
Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0
Carver (Atlanta) 20, Westminster 10
Crisp 56, Holy Spirit 8
George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21
Grady 38, North Springs 0
Marist 30, Hapeville 0
Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14
Pace 21, Lovett 16
River Ridge 21, Riverwood 14
St. Pius X 34, Southwest DeKalb 18
Tucker 11, North Atlanta 8
Whitefield 28, Heritage (Newnan) 6
Woodward at Jonesboro, ppd.
Scores provided by The Associated Press, maxpreps.com or each school's website
