Whitefield's Eric Little, Jr. (3) delivers a stiff arm to Dodge County's Kade Harpe (7) during their game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Whitefield Academy in Mableton. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Oct. 16:

Athens Academy 35, Wesleyan 0

Carver (Atlanta) 20, Westminster 10

Crisp 56, Holy Spirit 8

George Walton 28, Holy Innocents' 21

Grady 38, North Springs 0

Marist 30, Hapeville 0

Mount Vernon 50, Loganville Christian 14

Pace 21, Lovett 16

River Ridge 21, Riverwood 14

St. Pius X 34, Southwest DeKalb 18

Tucker 11, North Atlanta 8

Whitefield 28, Heritage (Newnan) 6

Woodward at Jonesboro, ppd.

