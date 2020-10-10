Campbell vs Morrow High School Friday Night Football action
Quarterback Senior, Mark Anthony Swain (3) during Campbell vs Morrow High School Friday Night Football action on October 9, 2020 - Smyrna, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.

 Chrystal Moore

Oct. 9:

Campbell 17, Morrow 6

Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0

George Walton 39, Mount Vernon 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6

Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7

Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20

Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17, OT

South Atlanta 22, Pace 14

St. Pius X 42, Northview 7

Westminster (Augusta) 49, Holy Spirit 0

Whitefield 34, Brookstone 31

Woodward 41, Banneker 14

Campbell vs. Peachtree Ridge, ccd.

Scores provided by The Associated Press

