Oct. 9:
Campbell 17, Morrow 6
Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0
George Walton 39, Mount Vernon 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6
Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7
Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20
Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17, OT
South Atlanta 22, Pace 14
St. Pius X 42, Northview 7
Westminster (Augusta) 49, Holy Spirit 0
Whitefield 34, Brookstone 31
Woodward 41, Banneker 14
Campbell vs. Peachtree Ridge, ccd.
Scores provided by The Associated Press
