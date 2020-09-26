Sept. 25:
Prince Avenue Christian 35, Holy Innocents' 25
Lovett 43, Therrell 0
Marist 45, Hampton 0
Riverwood 29, Woodward 26
St. Pius X 25, Cedar Shoals 3
Wesleyan 28, Loganville Christian 0
Westminster 7, Pace 3
Woodland (Cartersville) 50, North Springs 9
Woodstock 48, Campbell 7
Whitefield vs. St. Francis, cancelled
Sept. 26:
Grady at North Atlanta
Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.