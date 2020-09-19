Sept. 18:
Campbell 35, Berkmar 0
Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8
Lovett 31, Washington 6
Marist 23, Woodward Academy 3
Mount Vernon 17, Mount Paran Christian 0
North Atlanta 13, Maynard Jackson 7
Riverwood 72, North Springs 7
Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7
North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield 19
Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X, cancelled
Whitefield vs. Riverside Military, cancelled
Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website
