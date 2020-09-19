Campbell at Lambert 1.JPG

Campbell's Mark Anthony Swain tries to avoid being tackled by a Lambert player in their game Sept. 4, 2020.

Sept. 18:

Campbell 35, Berkmar 0

Windsor 62, Holy Spirit 8

Lovett 31, Washington 6

Marist 23, Woodward Academy 3

Mount Vernon 17, Mount Paran Christian 0

North Atlanta 13, Maynard Jackson 7

Riverwood 72, North Springs 7

Wesleyan 19, Douglass 7

North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield 19

Blessed Trinity vs. St. Pius X, cancelled

Whitefield vs. Riverside Military, cancelled

Scores provided by The Associated Press or each school's website

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.