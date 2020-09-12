Sept. 11:
East Paulding 34, Campbell 17
Marist 43, Holy Innocents' 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Lovett 3
Trinity Christian 41, Mount Vernon 7
Wesleyan 24, Mount de Sales 0
Sept. 12:
Whitefield at Elbert County
Scores provided by The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.