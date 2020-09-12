082620_MNS_FB_Lovett_005 Luke Wahl Wells Kamerschen

Front from left, Lovett defensive linemen Luke Wahl and Wells Kamerschen get ready to rush an opponent’s offensive line during a game in 2019.

 Special – Dan Tai

Sept. 11:

East Paulding 34, Campbell 17

Marist 43, Holy Innocents' 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, Lovett 3

Trinity Christian 41, Mount Vernon 7

Wesleyan 24, Mount de Sales 0

Sept. 12:

Whitefield at Elbert County

