Nov. 19:
Lovejoy 39, North Atlanta 10
Nov. 20:
Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0
Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian 20
Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6
St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9
Creekside 42, Woodward 17
Lithia Springs 45, North Springs 6
Marist 52, Mays 21
Pace 42, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 21
Scores provided by maxpreps.com or each school's website
