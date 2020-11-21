082620_MNS_FB_Riverwood_pre_001 Riverwood vs. Carver

Riverwood’s offense lines up for a play against Carver’s defense in their 2019 game.

Nov. 19:

Lovejoy 39, North Atlanta 10

Nov. 20:

Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0

Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian 20

Riverwood 29, Chattahoochee 6

St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9

Creekside 42, Woodward 17

Lithia Springs 45, North Springs 6

Marist 52, Mays 21

Pace 42, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 21

Scores provided by maxpreps.com or each school's website

