Nov. 13:
Newnan 34, Campbell 7
Marist 49, Miller Grove 0
North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0
Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17
St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield 14
Woodward 28, Tri-Cities 7
Jackson (Atlanta) 2, North Springs 0 (forfeit)
Dominion Christian 2, Holy Spirit 0 (forfeit)
Pace vs. Washington, postponed
Lovett vs. McNair, cancelled
Westminster vs. Savannah Country Day, cancelled
Nov. 14:
Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan
