Newnan at Campbell 3.JPG

From left, Campbell Terrence Kiel runs for a long gain as teammate Xavier Brown looks for a defender to block during the Spartans' game against Newnan Nov. 14, 2020.

 Special Photo

Nov. 13:

Newnan 34, Campbell 7

Marist 49, Miller Grove 0

North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0

Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17

St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield 14

Woodward 28, Tri-Cities 7

Jackson (Atlanta) 2, North Springs 0 (forfeit)

Dominion Christian 2, Holy Spirit 0 (forfeit)

Pace vs. Washington, postponed

Lovett vs. McNair, cancelled

Westminster vs. Savannah Country Day, cancelled

Nov. 14:

Holy Innocents’ vs. Wesleyan

