Nov. 5:
Cedar Grove 24, Westminster 10
Woodward 49, Forest Park 0
Nov. 6:
East Coweta 45, Campbell 14
Holy Innocents' 2, Mount Vernon 0 (forfeit)
Lovett 35, Columbia 8
Marist 23, Stephenson 0
Westlake 56, North Atlanta 18
Pace 42, Towers 6
Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13
St. Pius X 36, M.L. King 6
Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8
Whitefield 35, Landmark Christian 7
North Springs vs. New Manchester, cancelled
Scores provided by maxpreps.com, scorestream.com or each school’s website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.