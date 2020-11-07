Landmark at Whitefield 1.jpg

Whitefield's Eric Little Jr. tries to run through Landmark Christian's Cody Lee (3), Micah McAllister (10) and Langston Robinson (6) during their game Nov. 6, 2020.

 Special Photo

Nov. 5:

Cedar Grove 24, Westminster 10

Woodward 49, Forest Park 0

Nov. 6:

East Coweta 45, Campbell 14

Holy Innocents' 2, Mount Vernon 0 (forfeit)

Lovett 35, Columbia 8

Marist 23, Stephenson 0

Westlake 56, North Atlanta 18

Pace 42, Towers 6

Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13

St. Pius X 36, M.L. King 6

Wesleyan 49, Providence Christian 8

Whitefield 35, Landmark Christian 7

North Springs vs. New Manchester, cancelled

Scores provided by maxpreps.com, scorestream.com or each school’s website

