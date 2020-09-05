082620_MNS_FB_Pace_003 Chris Slade

Pace head coach Chris Slade roams the sideline during a game in 2019.

 Special Photo

Editor's note: The following Northside high school football scores were provided by the Associated Press.

Sept. 4:

Pace 14, Holy Innocents' 7

Lambert 34, Campbell 9

St. Pius X 38, Flowery Branch 28

Wesleyan 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14

Eagle's Landing Christian 14, Woodward 0

Whitefield 43, Mount Vernon 40

North Atlanta at Wheeler, cancelled

