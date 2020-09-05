Editor's note: The following Northside high school football scores were provided by the Associated Press.
Sept. 4:
Pace 14, Holy Innocents' 7
Lambert 34, Campbell 9
St. Pius X 38, Flowery Branch 28
Wesleyan 45, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14
Eagle's Landing Christian 14, Woodward 0
Whitefield 43, Mount Vernon 40
North Atlanta at Wheeler, cancelled
