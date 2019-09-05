The start of September has seen the volleyball season hit full gear as local programs continue to find their form as the midway point of the 2019 campaign approaches.
Lovett secured a 2-0 (25-12, 25-22) victory at Mount Pisgah Christian Aug. 29 led by Makayla Moran, who had a team-high nine kills, and Cristina Hill, who had six. Elizabeth Hunter posted team highs in assists (20) and digs (14) for a double-double. The Lions followed it up with a 2-0 (25-20, 25-12) victory against North Atlanta the same day in Johns Creek.
“Season is going well,” Lovett coach Katie Johnson said. “We've had a lot of growth from July to present. We've played a pretty tough schedule up to this point to help prepare us for the end of the season and I think it's paying off. Cristina and Makayla have really stepped up for the team so far this season.” The Lions return to action on Sept. 12 at Blessed Trinity.
Pace picked up a 2-0 (25-17, 27-25) victory against Greater Atlanta Christian Aug. 27 in Atlanta, led by nine kills each from Sasha Ratliff and Ada Jane Agolli. Ratlif also posted a match-high four blocks. Dominique Turner had a team-high 13 digs, while Kalissa Greene had 10 digs and a match-high 22 assists for a double-double. The Knights followed it up with a 3-1 (25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12) home win against Riverwood Aug. 29.
“Sasha has been spectacular leading the team offensively,” Pace coach Anna Bush said. “Kalissa has established herself as one of the best setters in the country, in my opinion. Her blocking skills have improved dramatically since last fall. Ada suffered an early season ankle injury, but is now back and quickly becoming full speed. Lucy Ferry has enjoyed a healthy start to the season and has added so much to our offense and block. Dominique leads the team in serving and defense. Several of our new additions have shown dramatic improvement as the season has progressed. I'm especially happy with Elliot Mathis in the front court as well as Morgan Neill and Hannah Pace in the backcourt.”
The Knights return to action Sept. 13 at the Dorman Tournament of Champions event in Roebuck, South Carolina.
"September is a big month for us,” Bush said. “We will play in three tournaments against some of the best competition in the Southeast. It will be a good test for us as we enter into area play and the state tournament in October.”
Riverwood earned a 2-0 (25-13, 25-10) home win over North Springs Sept. 3. Kaylah Jackson posted a match-high 10 kills for the Raiders in the victory. Nicole Brooks and Jackson each had three blocks, while Sydney Levitan posted a match-high 15 assists. Riverwood followed it up with another home win the same day over Trinity Christian 2-1 (25-11,16-25, 15-11). Christyn Ashby had a team-high 12 kills for the Raiders who return to action at Cambridge Sept. 12. North Springs faces Banneker Sept. 10.
Holy Innocents’ earned consecutive 2-0 road wins against Galloway and Atlanta International Sept. 3. Statistical leaders for the Golden Bears included setter Ellen Goetz with 385 assists and Paige Collins with 138 kills and 102 digs through Sept. 5. Holy Innocents’ hosts Wesleyan, Galloway welcomes in North Cobb Christian and Atlanta International hosts North Springs Sept. 12.
Wesminster picked up a 2-0 (25-13, 25-17) road win against Lovett Aug 27, led by a match-high eight kills from Mary Emily Morgan, a match-high six aces and team-high seven digs from Betsy Morgan and a match-high 13 assists from Chloe Emch. The Wildcats visit Greater Atlanta Christian Sept. 17.
Wesleyan defeated Richmond Hill in Savannah Aug. 31, led by a team-high nine kills from Grace Carroll, a team-high 15 digs and four aces from Meredith Mangum and a team-high 16 assists by Riley Bryan. The Wolves visit Holy Innocents’ Sept. 12.
