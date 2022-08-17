North Atlanta finished the 2021 season with a 6-4 record, but just missed qualifying for the state playoffs in Class AAAAAA.
With most of their starters returning from last year’s squad, the Warriors are once again ready to contend for a spot in the postseason.
This year’s North Atlanta team certainly does look a lot like the 2021 edition, with 10 of 11 starters coming back on defense and seven of 11 returning on offense.
“We’ve got a lot of kids coming back from last year’s team,” North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull said. “So, definitely, expectations are high for this group, with our sights set on making the postseason this year. It would be only the third time in school history, so we definitely want to throw our hat in that ring, in that postseason tournament and see what happens from there. But obviously, we have to handle our business one week at a time for that to happen.”
Most of the holes that the Warriors do have to fill in their lineup is on the offensive line — which Aull said that he and his team have been working on in the preseason.
“Offensively, we lost a lot on the offensive line and that’s kind of been our concern and where our focus has been this summer,” Aull said. “Trying to get those guys where we need them and figure out who’s going to do what for us and get them better in a hurry, because, with football — especially offensively — you’re not going to get anything done if you’re not getting the job done up front. So, that’s been our area of concern and focus this summer, for sure.”
While North Atlanta doesn’t have any big NCAA Division I college prospects, Aull said his Warriors make up for that with a strong team cohesiveness and work ethic.
“Our guys have just been working really hard — that’s really the strength of our unit,” Aull said. “We don’t have a lot of overly big guys. We don’t have a ton of high-level, four-star prospects. But we do have a good group of kids that have been together for a while. They work hard and they play for each other and they play hard. We’re going to line up and we’re going to compete and play hard for four quarters.”
With so many returners, North Atlanta has a strong veteran presence with 20 seniors on its roster.
“This year, we’re more of a veteran group,” Aull said. “This is probably the biggest group of seniors — not just seniors, but seniors who’ve been on the field on Friday nights for multiple years. Twenty-nineteen, we had a large group, a big veteran group and 2020, we had 18 seniors — but a lot of those guys hadn’t had their mettle tested on Friday. They had been three-year JV guys that kind of stepped in the starting role for us. This group this year, we’re senior-heavy and those guys have been on the field for a number of years, so they’re a little bit more experienced.”
Senior tight end/defensive end Randolph Smith leads the way for a North Atlanta squad that also includes senior quarterback Trey Lennon, senior running back/linebacker Hunter Davis, junior linebacker Connor Hughes, senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tyree Miles and junior defensive back/wide receiver Xaden Benson.
