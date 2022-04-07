The Lovett boys’ lacrosse team has been a state contender since the Georgia High School Association made lacrosse a varsity sport in 2005.
The 2022 season has proven to be no different for the Lions, who had perfect 12-0 overall and 4-0 Area 2-A-5A records and the No. 1 ranking in Class A-5A as of April 8.
Lovett is currently battling archrival Westminster (7-6, 2-0) for the lead in 2-1A-5A and the top seed from the area in the upcoming Class A-5A state playoffs, which begin April 27.
The Lions have defeated some of the top teams in the state along the way, with wins over third-ranked and defending A-5A state champions Blessed Trinity (16-9, March 25), fourth-ranked King’s Ridge Christian (16-6, March 18) and Roswell – ranked third in Class 6A-7A – (13-7, Feb. 25), to their credit.
“This year, we have a group of 13 seniors, which is pretty big for a school our size,” Lovett coach Jim Buczek said. “And it’s a group that has been on the field in key roles since their sophomore year – but that year (2020) was the COVID year. Last year, we had two starters break their legs before the season really started. We had three COVID pauses, so we’re kind of in crisis mode the whole time. Yeah, it’s a veteran group, but this is the first time they’ve had something that looks like a normal year and they really sunk their teeth into that and really embraced that.”
Lovett has established a tradition of excellence since the GHSA established varsity lacrosse competition 17 years ago.
The Lions won the first-ever state championship – covering all classifications – in 2005 as well as ’08 and ’09, and have finished runner-up five times – four of those times to Westminster – since 2010.
“The first key is kids,” said Buczek, who is in his 18th season at the Lovett helm. “I haven’t recorded an official state since I stopped playing. The kids are the ones who make it happen for us. They’ve done a great job of buying into the way we run the program. If you are playing at a high level, you are going to have an opportunity to win championships. We’ve won some, we lost more in overtime than we won and if you’re around long enough, that might happen. This group is its own self-contained unit and we’re trying to go as far as we can, improve as much as we can and try to win the last game.”
Senior attackers William Overly, Garrett Kelly and John Mori have led the way for Lovett, along with senior goalkeeper Owen Armentrout, who was a first-team All-State selection last year, along with senior defenseman Russell Overly.
Four of the Lions’ seniors have committed to play lacrosse on the college level – with William Overly committing to Utah, Russell Overly and Owen Armentrout to Denver, Garrett Kelly to Tufts and John Mori to Rhodes College.
Lovett faces its biggest test in its regular-season finale when it goes on the road to take on Lambert – the defending 6A/7A state champions and current top-ranked team in that classification.
After that, Lovett will proceed to the A-5A state playoffs and will try to improve on last year’s quarterfinal result. The Lions lost to eventual state champion Blessed Trinity in the elite eight in 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.