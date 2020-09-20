As the Northside high school football teams enter Week 4 of the regular season, there are three marquee matchups that stand out on the schedule.
First, in a Class A Private showdown, Holy Innocents’ will host Prince Avenue Christian, whose senior quarterback, Georgia commitment Brock Vandagriff, is one of the top college prospects in the nation.
The Wolverines lost to Rabun County 38-31 Sept. 11 in a battle of teams boasting top college prospects. Wildcats junior QB Gunnar Stockton, a South Carolina commitment, passed for 187 yards, less than the 198 Vandagriff threw for, but Vandagriff had three interceptions to Stockton’s one. Stockton also rushed 30 times for 189 yards and three TDs, and Vandagriff had 11 carries for 57 yards.
Holy Innocents’ was shut out by Marist 43-0 Sept. 11 and was off Sept. 18. War Eagles QB Hayden Richardson (rushing and passing) and RB/LB Andrew Mannelly (rushing and on a fumble return) each had two touchdowns in the win. P/K Chris Carrillo tried to put the Golden Bears on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal at the end of the game, but it fell just short.
The War Eagles will host Hampton Sept. 25. Marist battled Woodward Sept. 18. Woodward was off Sept.11.
Second, Riverwood will play at Woodward Sept. 25 in a skirmish between two local schools. The Raiders and North Springs battled each other in their annual rivalry game Sept. 18, which kicked off both teams’ seasons. The Spartans will host Woodland Sept. 25.
Third, Pace will battle Westminster in a contest pitting two former Class AAA region rivals before the Knights dropped to AA this year. Pace faced Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 17 and was idle Sept. 11. The Wildcats had their first three games cancelled due to some players having to quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 7A action, Campbell will visit Woodstock Sept. 25. The Spartans fell to East Paulding 34-17 Sept. 11 and hosted Berkmar Sept. 18. In Campbell’s loss to East Paulding, QB Mark Anthony Swain had 17 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The Spartans have lost 21 straight games dating back to August 2018.
In Class 6A action, North Atlanta will host Grady Sept. 26. The Warriors opened their season Sept. 18 at Jackson.
In 5A action, St. Pius X will host Cedar Shoals Sept. 25. The Golden Lions were off Sept. 11 and played Blessed Trinity Sept. 19.
In AA action, Lovett will visit Therrell Sept. 25. The Lions were nipped by Greater Atlanta Christian 10-3 Sept. 11 and faced Washington Sept. 18. In the GAC loss, Lucas Hyman put Lovett on the board with a 26-yard field goal with 4:07 left in the game to make it 10-3, but the Lions couldn’t muster anymore offense.
Lovett got the ball back with 1:30 remaining and drove to the Spartans’ 33-yard line, but QB Preston Lusink’s pass was picked off by GAC’s Josh Williamson on the 5-yard line with eight seconds left.
In the remaining Class A Private games Sept. 25, Whitefield will host St. Francis and Wesleyan will visit Loganville Christian.
The Wolves beat Mount de Sales 24-0 Sept. 11 and hosted Douglass Sept. 18. In Wesleyan’s win over Mount de Sales, QB Ryan Rose completed 10 of 16 passes for 163 yards, one TD and one interception. WR Cooper Blauser again led the team in receiving with 65 yards, including a touchdown, and also ran for a 20-yard score.
Whitefield hosted North Cobb Christian Sept. 18 and lost to Elbert County 14- 7 Sept. 12. The WolfPack led Elbert 7-0 at halftime after QB Ayden Duncanson fired a 38-yard touchdown pass to WR Myles Redding with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
But the Blue Devils shut out Whitefield was in the second half and rallied for the victory, getting the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left in the game.
Mount Vernon is idle this week after visiting Mount Paran Christian Sept. 18.
The Mustangs lost 41-7 at Trinity Christian Sept. 11. Mount Vernon QB Blake Kytle was 15-for-26 passing for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss and connected with WR Jonathan Gallinaro for the team’s only touchdown, a 26-yard strike late in the fourth quarter. WR Andrew Douglas led the team in receiving with seven catches and 72 yards.
In the Georgia Independent School Association’s eight-man league, Holy Spirit Prep is off this week. The Cougars, who were idle Sept. 11, faced Windsor Sept. 18.
Results of the Week 3 games Sept. 17 through 19 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.