The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) basketball state playoffs have reached the semifinal round with six local programs still in contention for a championship.
The GHSA Class A Private girls’ bracket includes Wesleyan, which is the fifth overall seed, and Holy Innocents', the No. 2 seed.
Wesleyan defeated Trinity Christian 69-27 at home in the second round Feb. 20. Paige Lyons had a game-high 21 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Wolves. Avyonce Carter (17 points, 17 rebounds) and Alyssa Philip (11 points, 13 rebounds) each posted double-doubles.
Wesleyan followed it up with a 51-38 road win against Stratford Feb. 25. Carter and Phillip each had 20 points and 10 rebounds to post double-doubles. Wesleyan faced top seed St. Francis in the semis Feb. 28, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
The Golden Bears defeated Galloway at home 69-34 Feb. 19, led by a team-high 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Jillian Hollingshead. Jada Farrell posted 12 points and five steals, while Rachel Suttle had 10 points and seven boards for Holy Innocents’.
The Golden Bears followed it up with an 81-39 home victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian in the quarterfinals Feb. 26. Hollingshead once again scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead Holy Innocents’ statistically. Suttle had 12 points, and Charsie Birkel and Farrell each tallied nine points. Holy Innocents’ faced third seed Hebron Christian in the semifinals Feb. 28, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
Woodward's girls’ team saw its season conclude with a 70-63 road defeat to Carver (Columbus) in the Class 4A quarterfinals Feb. 26.
In the boys’ tournament, Pace has advanced to the Class 3A semifinals. The Knights defeated Monroe Area 65-40 in the quarterfinal round at home Feb. 26. Pace, the top seed from Region 5AAA, faced Johnson (Savannah) in the semis Feb. 29, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
The Class 4A semifinals include two local programs: Woodward and St. Pius X. Woodward, the top seed from Region 4AAAA, defeated Sandy Creek 58-56 in the quarterfinal round at home Feb. 25. Walker Kessler had a team-high 33 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double in the victory. Will Richard grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight points for the War Eagles.
In the semifinals, Woodward met Denmark and St. Pius X faced Cross Creek Feb. 28, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
St. Pius X earned a 73-70 win over Americus-Sumter in double overtime Feb. 26 in the quarterfinals.
The Holy Innocents’ boys' team saw its season conclude in a 62-56 road loss to St. Francis in the quarterfinals. Garrison Powell and Justin Wilson each scored 20 points for the Golden Bears in the defeat.
In the GISA state playoffs, four local teams advanced but only one, Cristo Rey Atlanta's boys, survived the first two rounds.
Cristo Rey faced Heritage in the semifinals Feb. 27, and results were not available at the Neighbor's deadline. The Flames, the No. 4 seed in Region 1, upset Frederica 47-41 in the first round Feb. 19 and edged John Milledge 43-39 in the quarterfinals Feb. 22.
In girls' action, Brandon Hall, the No. 2 seed from Region 1, beat Memorial Day 57-26 in the Class 2A tournament's first round Feb. 18. But the Panthers lost to Westwood 65-24 in the quarterfinals Feb. 21.
In the 3A bracket, Holy Spirit Prep, the top seed from Region 1, defeated Westfield 50-46 in the first round but lost to Brookwood 69-56 in the quarterfinals. Also, Cristo Rey, the No. 2 seed from Region 1, lost to Trinity Christian 61-43 in the first round.
News Editor Everett Catts contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.