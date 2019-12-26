The November/December early signing period for prep athletes signing their national letters of intents to colleges concluded Dec. 20, with many local seniors making their commitments.
Westminster had seven athletes make commitments, including soccer players Alex Wagner (Vanderbilt University), Maggie Graham (Duke University) and Riley Patton (Davidson College). Three athletes - Parks Harber (baseball), Tori Penn (soccer) and Zachary Roe (cross country/track and field) - signed with the University of Georgia. David Dickey will be a golfer for Furman University.
Riverwood had six athletes sign including three baseball players in Josh Peljovich (Colby College), Chase Engelhard (Tulane University) and Jason Miller (East Georgia State College). Other Raiders playing at the collegiate level will be volleyball player Kaylah Jackson at Austin Peay State University, tennis player Davis Esslinger at Lafayette College and track and field athlete Jadaja Baxter with the University of South Florida.
Galloway had two commitments in volleyball player Madeline Telford with Louisiana State University and baseball player Adam Smith with Nova Southeastern University.
Pace had four players sign starting with two volleyball players in Sasha Ratliff with the University of San Diego and Dominique Turner with Marshall University. Cross country athlete Sam Adams signed with the University of Georgia and Lauren Stebbins for equestrian at Baylor University.
The Knights also had four athletes commit to colleges but not sign letters of intent. George Adams will run cross country for the University of Pennsylvania, volleyball player Ada Jade Agoli will attend Brown University, lacrosse player Claire Wierman will attend Williams College and Mbiti Williams will play football at the United States Naval Academy.
Lovett track and field athlete Jackson Borden signed with Georgia Tech.
Holy Innocents’ had four athletes sign starting with swimmer Abby Pilkenton for North Carolina State and soccer player Ryan Schewe with Georgetown University. Lacrosse players Patton Mooney (Sewanee: The University of the South) and Leighton Dickson (Rhodes College) also signed with their respective schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.