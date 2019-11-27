More than 12,000 runners and walkers will descend on downtown Atlanta Nov. 28 for the Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon Events at Georgia State Stadium (formerly Turner Field). The morning features four races for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities: a half marathon, a 5-kilometer race, a one-mile run and a 50-meter dash.
This half marathon is the largest Thanksgiving half marathon in the United States and a tradition for thousands of people throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. All runners and walkers will finish on the football field inside Georgia State Stadium, with three of the races starting on Hank Aaron Drive just north of the stadium.
As in years past, Atlanta Track Club and the Atlanta Mission are teaming up this holiday season to keep Atlanta’s homeless warm. Participants of the Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon events are being asked to donate gently used shirts, pants and shoes, with a goal of gathering one ton of clothing.
Donations can be made during race number pick-up at Atlantic Station or worn as warm-up clothing on race day and shed at the start of the race. All clothing discarded on race day will be collected, cleaned and donated. Additionally, 50% of the proceeds from will call totaling more than $5,000 will be donated to the Atlanta Mission.
The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the half marathon at 7:45 a.m., the one-mile run at 8:15 a.m. and the 50-meter dash at 9 a.m. The course closes at 11:35 a.m.
Limited media parking will be available in the Purple Lot near the start line. Street parking is available on Bill Lucas Drive.
For more information or to register, visit www.atlantatrackclub.org/2019-invesco-qqq-thanksgiving-day-half-marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.