The Atlanta Reign, the city’s first professional esports team, has released its 2020 season schedule.
The Reign, which plays in the 20-team Overwatch League, will have four home matches during its 28-match season, which runs Feb. 29 through Aug. 2 (see the PDF at left). Each team will host at least two weekends of Overwatch competition.
The Reign joined the league this year as one of eight expansion teams. Next year it will play home games March 21 and 22 and June 13 and 14 against regional visiting teams at a venue to be announced. Tickets for the 2020 season go on sale Aug. 28.
In July the team hosted the Atlanta Reign Homestand Weekend, where the Reign and seven other league teams played two matches each at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. That was the only set of home matches for the Reign in 2019, when league matches were mainly played and broadcasted from Burbank, California.
“The team is thrilled to get back in front of their fans next year and share the energy that comes from Atlanta’s home community,” Reign President and CEO Paul Hamilton said in a news release. “The Reign already has the fastest-growing and, arguably, the most inspiring fan base at home, and we can’t wait to bring esports directly to Atlanta for the 2020 season.”
In the league’s third year, regular-season games will be played in 19 cities around the world, including cities in the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, France and the United Kingdom.
For more information, visit reign.overwatchleague.com/en-us.
