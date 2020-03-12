The Holy Innocents’ girls' basketball team won its second consecutive Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state championship and fourth overall with a 66-53 victory over St. Francis in the Class A Private finals at the Macon Centreplex March 4.
Leading the efforts was junior Rachel Suttle, who scored 19 points with nine rebounds and a team-high three steals for the Golden Bears.
“This was a huge win for the seniors because it's the first time we’ve won it two years in a row,” Suttle said. “It's a huge part of history for the program, and to be a part of that was a huge honor and accomplishment for us. The love we have for each other is something that separates us from other programs around the country. I’ve been playing with these girls the past three years every day. That’s huge advantage on the court because we know each other and our strengths.”
Suttle scored 18 out of her 19 points in the second half and also made 11 out of 12 free throw attempts. St. Francis cut the deficit to 48-44 midway through the fourth quarter, but two layups and eight free throws by Suttle paced Holy Innocents’ to victory.
“Rachel was clutch in the game,” Golden Bears coach Nichole Dixon said. “She made an effort throughout the year to shoot extra free throws, and her percentage improved over time. I’ve only coached one other player that does as much in the community, classroom and playing club (leagues) in two sports. I don’t know when she sleeps. She gave full effort every practice and that was huge for us. She was prepared for the state championship and got rebounds against tough opponents. She also met her passes, which is something that doesn’t show in the box score but gives us big results.”
Holy Innocents’ was the second overall seed heading into the playoffs and defeated Galloway, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Hebron Christian and St. Francis on its way to the state title.
“Defense was our primary focus leading into the St. Francis game,” Suttle said. “Rebounding and not letting them get second shots were huge points our coaches emphasized. Rebounding and defense are some things I try to bring to the team. I know that rebounds are important, and to be able to grab those and find the ball helps us get down the floor earlier and quicker, which is ... one of our strengths.”
Suttle began playing basketball when she was 5 and attending Holy Innocents’ in the seventh grade. She also plays for the Team Elite AAU team and lists the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson as her favorite player.
“I love how aggressive I can be and the competitiveness of basketball is something I really enjoy,” Suttle said.
She also plays on the school’s soccer team and finds a correlation between the two sports of interest.
“I feel like the footwork aspects of both sports go together,” she said. “I play a defensive role as a center back in soccer, so it's an advantage. I’m also able to see the floor better because soccer has a huge field, so you’re forced to look everywhere, so I can see different things in basketball.”
The daughter of Kota and Rhonda Suttle, lists AP microeconomics as her favorite class and had a 4.6 grade-point average. Basketball is a standout sport for the family with Rachel’s older sister Kennedy a sophomore on the University of Pennsylvania team and younger sister Rhonda a star on the Holy Innocents’ eighth-grade team.
Suttle is on the school's student council as the vice president of the junior class and a member of its Building Student Unity Club.
