Northside lacrosse teams are gearing up for their new season.
The Pace Academy boys looks for a return trip to the state finals as the 2022 high school lacrosse season gets started.
All records and state rankings are as of Feb. 2.
Pace has struggled out of the gate this season with a 1-4 record and is currently unranked, but the Knights hope to rebound for another shot at a state crown after finishing runner-up in Class A-5A and losing to Blessed Trinity in the final.
Westminster (3-4) entered the 2022 season ranked ninth in A-5A and have high hopes to make another deep run in the state playoffs after advancing to the semifinals last year.
Lovett and Holy Innocents’ also made their marks in the postseason in ’22 after going all the way to the quarterfinals in A-5A.
Lovett (3-0) is ranked third in A-5A, while Holy Innocents’ (2-3) is currently unranked in the same classification.
Other local teams ranked in the A-5A boys’ rankings are No. 2 Wesleyan (6-0), No. 4 Marist (3-1) and No. 8 Woodward Academy (2-4), which advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last season, and No. 5 St. Pius X (5-2), which didn’t make it to the postseason a year ago.
Whitefield Academy (4-2), which is unranked, is the only other local boys’ lacrosse team to qualify for the A-5A state playoffs in 2022, having lost in the first round.
Westminster leads the way among the Northside girls’ lacrosse teams. The Wildcats (6-0) are coming off a trip to the A-5A girls’ semifinals last year and enter the ’22 season ranked third in the state.
Lovett and Wesleyan are also coming off strong postseason performances a year ago, having both advanced to the A-5A quarterfinals.
Wesleyan (5-0) is ranked seventh among the A-5A girls, while Lovett (2-3) is currently unranked in its classification.
St. Pius X (2-2) is the other local girls’ lacrosse team with a state ranking at No. 8 in A-5A as it tries to earn a trip to the state playoffs after failing to qualify last year.
Pace Academy (3-3) and Marist (2-2), both currently unranked, are the other Northside teams which made it to the postseason in 2022, having both advanced to the second round.
