Pace Academy and Wesleyan are set to defend their state championships as the local boys’ high school soccer teams get their 2022 seasons underway.

All team records and state rankings listed for the ’22 season so far are as of Feb. 23.

Pace (2-3) is coming off of a memorable 2021 season in which it won the Class AA championship – its first state title in the boys’ soccer program’s history.

The Knights are currently the top-ranked team in AA in the Score Atlanta boys’ soccer state rankings. Lovett (2-1-1) – which lost to Pace in the AA finals last year – is ranked second.

Wesleyan (3-1) claimed its second consecutive Class A Private title last year and are ranked fourth in A Private as it begins the 2022 season.

Atlanta International (6-0-2), which lost to Wesleyan in the A Private title game in 2021, is the top-ranked team in A Private, with Holy Innocents’ (3-5) at No. 4 and Mount Vernon (6-3) ninth.

Riverwood (6-2) begins the season ranked second in AAAAAA and is looking to advance further in the state playoffs this year after making it to the second round in 2021.

North Atlanta (5-2) is currently unranked in the state, but the Warriors are coming off a successful season in ’21 which culminated in a state semifinal appearance in AAAAAA.

Westminster (3-2-1) saw its streak for three consecutive state championships come to an end last year after losing to Coahulla Creek in the Class AAA title contest.

The Wildcats are ranked third in AAA as the aim for their fourth state title in five years.

In AAAA, Marist (3-4-1) is ranked fifth as it looks to improve on their state playoff performance of a year ago, when the War Eagles advanced to the second round.

Woodward Academy (6-2) is ranked fourth in AAAAA after making it to the state semifinals in 2021. St. Pius X (4-1) is ranked right behind the War Eagles in AAAAA at No. 5.

