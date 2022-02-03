With state tournament quarterfinal appearances the previous six years in a row, St. Pius X is firmly established as one of the top boys high school basketball teams in the state.
The Golden Lions have continued their winning ways as they approach the end of the 2021-22 regular season with an 19-3 overall record and 12-1 mark in Region 5AAAAA as well as the No. 2 ranking in the state in Class AAAAA, as of Feb. 3.
”It’s been good so far,” St. Pius X coach Aaron Parr said. “We’ve been playing well lately. We had a really good out of region schedule, a really tough schedule that helped us get better. We’re starting to find some depth with our guys and I think that’s been helpful to us, because we like to play a lot of guys."
After making it to at least the state quarterfinals six consecutive years, including state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, St. Pius has been able to maintain a high level of success despite graduating nine seniors from last year’s team.
"So lately, our guys have been getting a lot more experience, because we actually came into the season with three or four guys with experience – but actually the majority of our guys with not much experience," Pharr said. "But we knew we had a chance to be pretty good if we could keep improving and get some of those guys experience and get better and the guys have really been stepping up.”
Eamonn Kenah, a 6-foot-5 senior, leads St. Pius in scoring with 14-5 points a game, while 6-9 forward Spencer Elliott has also played a key role for the Golden Lions.
St. Pius is locked in a tight battle for first place with Southwest DeKalb in 5AAAAA as the regular season nears its conclusion. The Golden Lions were only a game ahead of the Panthers in the region standings as of Feb. 3.
The Lions got a crucial 48-35 victory over Southwest DeKalb in the first of two meetings between the region rivals Jan. 26. The two teams get together at St. Pius in their regular-season finale Feb. 11.
