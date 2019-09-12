With the prep softball season moving through the halfway mark and the state playoffs beginning Oct. 8, several local programs are finding their form on the field.
Wesleyan, the defending Class A Private state champion, stayed undefeated through its first 16 contests with a 14-1 home victory against Mount Vernon Sept. 11.
The Wolves had 16 hits, which included a two-run home run from Reece Holbrook and two triples from Tinsley Bertram. Riley Keller, Emma Nydam and Elizabeth Bertram each had two hits in the victory.
Wesleyan pitcher Madison Kerpics has posted a record of 11-0 with a 0.22 earned run average and 130 strikeouts. She also threw a no-hitter in the Wolves' 6-0 victory against Eagle’s Landing Christian (ELCA) Aug. 29.
Other top offensive performers have been Jahni Kerr with a team-high batting average of .522, Gracie Taylor’s team-high 15 RBIs with a .385 batting average and 13 RBIs from Holbrook. Next up for the Wolves will be a home contest against Mount Paran Christian.
Lovett stayed undefeated in Region 5AAA play with a 2-0 road win against Westminster Sept. 11. The Lions swept Stone Mountain Sept. 3 by the scores of 17-0 and 16-0, led by pitchers Peyton Kanaly and Ava Vinci, who combined for 16 strikeouts. Lovett visits Woodward Sept. 17 in its next contest.
St. Pius X earned a 9-3 non-region home win over Mount Vernon Sept. 7. Ellie Taube, Lola Frankowski and Josie Lord each had two hits for the Golden Lions. Lord also had a team-high four RBIs at the plate while winning the game as the starting pitcher. St. Pius X visits Oconee County Sept. 17.
Marist earned a 13-0 home victory over the Golden Lions Sept. 9. The War Eagles look to stay atop the Region 7AAAA standings when they visit Denmark Sept. 17.
Mount Vernon picked up a 16-1 home win over Galloway Sept. 5 in Region 5A play. Savanna Messner, Bella Dishman, Sarah Schab and Carson Watson each had two RBIs for the Mustangs. Messner finished the day with three hits, including a solo home run, and three runs scored. Kendall Slayden was the winning starting pitcher and had two strikeouts. Mount Vernon hosts Centennial in non-region action Sept. 17.
North Springs won its region home game over Lithia Springs 1-0 Sept. 11, led by two hits from Latifa Madesko and an RBI by Dani Nicholas. Caroline Bernstein threw the complete-game shutout and struck out six batters in the circle. Next up for the Spartans will be a Region 6AAAAA home game against Riverwood Sept. 19.
Pace earned a 4-3 non-region home win over Lambert Sept. 9. Caroline Landis had two hits at the plate and struck out nine batters in the circle for the Knights. Pace hosts Towers in a Region 5AAA contest Sept. 19.
Woodward won at Salem 13-4 in Region 4AAAA action Sept. 11. Grace Hall and Anna Layne Wylder each had three hits for the War Eagles in the victory. Izzy Wheeler and Hall also each had two RBIs for Woodward.
Sydney Mance had three of the War Eagles’ 11 stolen bases. Mackenzie Morris struck out eight batters as the winning pitcher for Woodward, which visits region foe Druid Hills on Sept. 19.
Other upcoming matchups include Galloway visiting ELCA, North Atlanta hosting Chattahoochee, Westminster hosting Cedar Grove and Holy Innocents’ visiting Strong Rock Christian Sept. 19. Whitefield visits Galloway Sept. 23.
