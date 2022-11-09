(L to R) Riverwood Head Boys Soccer Coach Matt Taylor, Quinn Cooper, Stephanie Cooper, Kelly Cooper, Rory Cooper, Bart Cooper and Coach Adam Beckman gather for a photo after senior Kelly Cooper committed to play soccer at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Emily Dorfman (left) signed to University of Albany and Kelly Cooper (right) signed to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Special Photo
(L to R) Gary Dorfman, Emily Dorfman, BJ Dorfman and Rachel Dorfman pose for a photo after Emily Dorfman committed to University of Albany.
Special Photo
Riverwood International Charter School celebrated two Raider Soccer players who signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level Nov. 9.
Senior Kelly Cooper has committed to play soccer for the United States Military Academy at West Point. The Division I Black Knights compete in the Patriot League Conference.
A four-year starter and team captain for the Raiders, the center back has been an important part of Riverwood’s playoff teams. As a Junior, he was selected to the Class 6A All-State 1st team and was chosen Class 6A - Region 7 Player of the Year.
Cooper also plays on the NTH-NASA Elite Club National League team. His ECNL team has made the National Playoffs for the past 3 years, and he has been named to the ECNL Southeast Conference 1st Team. He has also participated in the Olympic Development Program and in the United States Soccer Federation’s Development Academy and National Training Center sessions.
Cooper’s participation in Japanese Language/Cultural Exchange and Riverwood’s International Baccalaureate Program has motivated him to pursue a degree in Economics, Finance, and International Affairs. He said he is excited to join his fellow Class of 2027 West Point soccer cadet recruits.
Senior Emily Dorfman has committed to play soccer for the University at Albany, SUNY. She will receive an Athletic and Academic Scholarship to play for the Division I Great Danes, who compete in the America East Conference.
Dorfman played on Riverwood’s Varsity Soccer team during her sophomore and junior years. She was selected for the U.S. Development Academy through UFA Soccer in 9th grade and has continued to play on their Elite Club National League team throughout high school. Her team is currently ranked in first place in the ENCL Southeast Conference. Her primary position is goalkeeper.
Dorfman has taken both Honors and International Baccalaureate courses at Riverwood and plans to major in business. She is excited about the opportunity to develop her skills with a respected coaching staff while getting a great education at the same time. She said she is also looking forward to meeting new people and living in a state that has snow.
