Riverwood International Charter School Senior Taylor Goldman was selected as the winner of the Atlanta Falcons Trailblazer Award for Flag Football in Georgia.
The Atlanta Falcons first annual Trailblazer Award recognizes girls flag football athletes who went above and beyond for their team this season. They were selected for exemplifying leadership, teamwork, and community service.
Goldman, 18, received the award at the Atlanta Falcons High School Awards ceremony, held at Mercedes Benz Stadium March 7, and was one of five finalists from across the state for the Girls Flag Football Award.
“It’s just so special to know that I was recognized not only for what I did on the field, but off the field through my work to make a difference in my community," Goldman said. "With flag football being a newly sanctioned sport in the state of Georgia, it’s gratifying to have made a difference and paved the way for others to come behind me.”
During Riverwood’s Inaugural 2021 Flag Football season, Goldman played both quarterback and safety, leading Riverwood to the GHSA Final Four. As quarterback, she threw for 2140 yards, with 30 touchdowns, and added five rushing touchdowns. As a safety, she logged four interceptions. Goldman was named Area Offensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association 2021 All-State Flag Football Team.
"Flag football had been treated as a “glorified powderpuff" by many of the people at our school but, once we started winning games, it was amazing to see the boys football team and the entire school have our backs and show up to cheer us on," Goldman said. "Flag football has provided a way for me to embrace a sport I love while gaining respect for my athletic abilities through the improvement I made throughout the season, despite being a girl throwing a football."
In 2018, the Arthur M. Blank Foundation approached Gwinnett County Public Schools hoping to fund girls flag football in the county. Flag football became an officially sanctioned sport in 2019, when 52 schools and around 800 young women took to the field. Now, according to GBP, nearly 200 Georgia Schools participate in flag football.
"I would encourage every young girl in sports that anything is possible," Goldman said. "I never had the chance to play flag football until my senior year of high school, but I took that chance and ran with it, allowing me to receive the recognition I did. Hard work always pays off, and I encourage every young female athlete to go after whatever they want, because nothing is out of reach in the world we live in."
