Riverwood senior quarterback Avery Smith was named Class AAAAAA offensive Player of the Year to lead the way among a group of local players selected to the Georgia High School Football All-State team.
Smith was rewarded for an outstanding 2021 season in which he completed 197 of 307 passes for 3,289 yards and 35 touchdowns to lead Riverwood to a 9-2 record, the Region 7AAAAAA championship and a first-round appearance in the AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Raider standout will now move on to the college level after signing with Toledo.
Woodward Academy senior running back Damari Alston was a first-team selection in Class AAAAA.
Alston, who signed with Auburn, rushed for 1,639 yards on 200 carries for 1,639 yards and 27 touchdowns to lead Woodward (11-1) to the Region 3AAAAA title and the second round of the AAAAA state playoffs.
Alston was joined on the AAAAA first team by Woodward teammates A.J. Hoffler, a junior defensive lineman, and Christian Harrison, a senior defensive back.
St. Plus X junior defensive back Jack Tchienchou was selected to the AAAAA first team, while teammate Shug Bentley – a junior linebacker/fullback—was an honorable mention choice.
In Class AAAA, Marist had three players selected to the first team – senior offensive lineman Steven Nahmias, senior defensive lineman Andrew Mannelly and junior punter Ripp Perez. Marist defensive lineman Ryan Phelan was an honorable mention selection.
In Class AAA, Westminster had two players chosen—with senior punter and Penn State signee Alex Bacchetta selected to the first team and senior tight end Holden Staes, who has signed with Notre Dame, an honorable mention choice.
Lovett had two players selected to the first team the in Class AA – senior linebacker Stevie Bracey, a Virginia signee, and senior offensive lineman William Stimmel.
In Class A Private, among the first-team selections were Holy Innocents’ players Jacobi Murray, a sophomore defensive lineman, and Jakobe Harmon, senior offensive lineman, as well as Wesleyan senior kicker Brooks Sturgeon and Whitefield Academy junior linebacker Caleb LaVallee.
Local honorable mention selections in A Private were Mount Vernon players Jonathan Gallinaro, a sophomore wide receiver, and Austin Taylor, a senior linebacker, as well as Wesleyan senior quarterback Jett Miller and Whitefield junior offensive lineman Ian Geffrard.
