With Fulton County Schools’ two-week delay to the start of the high school football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic ending this week, barring a spike in cases, the Northside area will have a full slate of games this weekend.
The schedule is highlighted by the North Springs-Riverwood rivalry game, which will take place at the Raiders’ Hoskyn Stadium. Unlike 2019, this year’s game is not a region contest since Riverwood plays in Class 6A and the Spartans are in 5A due to the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification.
But with the two schools being the only public schools in Sandy Springs, it remains a rivalry nonetheless. North Springs is hoping to avenge last year’s 28-7 loss to Riverwood.
Another battle involving two local schools is also on the docket. Marist, which was off in Weeks 1 and 2, will visit Woodward Sept. 18. The War Eagles fell to five-time defending Class A Private state champion Eagle’s Landing Christian 14-0 Sept. 4 and were off Sept. 11 since its game against Hapeville Charter was cancelled due to the outbreak.
Pace will go from playing one 2019 playoff team in Week 1 to facing another in Week 3. The Knights, who beat Class A Private semifinalist Holy Innocents’ 14-7 Sept. 4, was off last week to prepare for a Sept. 17 game against state power Eagle’s Landing Christian.
In Pace’s win over Holy Innocents’, Evan Smith-Rooks was 8-for-19 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Deuce Jordan had 13 carries for 66 yards.
Tyquann Alexander scored the Golden Bears’ only touchdown on a 78-yard run with five minutes left in the third quarter to put them up 7-0. Two minutes later, Pace tied the score on Smith-Rooks’ first touchdown pass. The Knights took the lead on another Smith-Rooks TD pass with five minutes remaining in the game. Holy Innocents’ took the ensuing kickoff and drove all the way to Pace’s 32-yard line, but ran out of time.
The Golden Bears are idle this week.
Lovett, which was off in Week 1 since its game against Westminster was postponed indefinitely due to some Wildcat players being quarantined due to the pandemic, took on Greater Atlanta Christian Sept. 11 and will visit Washington in a region game Sept. 18. Westminster, which was off in Weeks 1 and 2, will visit Sandy Creek Sept. 18.
Whitefield, which played at Elbert County Sept. 12, will host North Cobb Christian Sept. 18. The WolfPack edged Mount Vernon 43-40 Sept. 4. Whitefield led 28-27 after three quarters and held off the Mustangs in the final period.
The WolfPack was led on offense by Ayden Duncanson, who threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 71 yards and two scores, and Myles Redding, who had 175 yards receiving and a touchdown. The defense was spearheaded by Caleb LaVallee, who had 11 tackles and added a rushing TD on offense and a kickoff return TD on special teams.
The Mustangs were led by Blake Kytle, who completed 19 of 41 passes for 408 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Andrew Douglas was his favorite receiver, catching nine passes for 195 yards and three scores.
St. Pius X, which is coming off a 38-28 win over Flowery Branch Sept. 4 and was idle Sept. 11, will face three-time defending state Class 3A champ Blessed Trinity Sept. 18. The Titans’ Sept. 4 game against Forsyth Central was cancelled due to the outbreak, and they were also off Sept. 11.
In its win over Flowery Branch, St. Pius racked up 394 yards rushing, led by Jack Graham’s 82 yards and Mason Benefield’s two touchdowns. Joey Sanfilippo led the Golden Lions’ defense with seven tackles, including two for a loss and a sack.
North Atlanta, which had its Sept. 4 and 11 games against Wheeler and Grady, respectively, cancelled due to the pandemic, will visit Jackson Sept. 18.
Wesleyan, which faced Mount de Sales Sept. 11, will host Douglass Sept. 18. The Wolves are coming off a 45-14 win over Mount Pisgah Christian Sept. 4.
Wesleyan’s Cooper Blauser caught nine passes for a school-record 229 yards and three touchdowns. Blauser also had a rushing TD and intercepted a pass, and his performance earned him the Offensive Player of the Week honor from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.
Campbell, which visited East Paulding Sept. 11, will host Berkmar Sept. 18. The Spartans opened the season with a 34-9 loss to Lambert, which snapped the Longhorns’ 16-game losing streak while extending Campbell’s slump to 19 straight games. The Spartans got all of their points on field goals by Dzenan Cerimagic. Campbell led 9-7 at halftime but was outscored 27-0 in the final two quarters.
Holy Spirit, which lost its season opener at Horizon Christian 61-6 Aug. 28, fell at Lanier Christian 30-0 Sept. 4. The Cougars, who are idle in Week 2, will host Windsor Sept. 18.
Results of the Week 2 games Sept. 11 and 12 were not available at the Neighbor’s deadline.
