A long dormant Sandy Springs rivalry will be renewed as Riverwood hosts crosstown rival Holy Innocents’ in a non-region game at Bill Hoskyn Stadium Aug. 26.
It will be the 11th meeting between the two teams, but the first time that they have faced each other since 2017 when Riverwood defeated Holy Innocents’ 47-28.
The Raiders have had the upper hand in the rivalry, winning seven of the 10 games they have played against the Golden Bears.
Holy Innocents’, which is moving up from Class A to AAAA this season, will face the challenge of playing a higher classification team in Riverwood, which plays in Class AAAAAA.
"We are excited and looking forward to renewing the rivalry with Riverwood," Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter said. "They present a major challenge, being a AAAAAA opponent."
Both teams are coming off of successful seasons in 2021, with Holy Innocents’ posting an 11-2 record and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class A Private state playoffs and Riverwood going 9-2 and qualifying for the postseason in AAAAAA, where the Raiders lost in the first round.
Both Holy Innocents’ and Riverwood kicked off their regular seasons Aug. 19, with the Golden Bears hosting Pace Academy and the Raiders playing host to Alexander. The results of the games were not available at press time.
Riverwood is led by senior tight end Levi Linowes and senior offensive lineman Sawyer Lanneau on offense, along with senior linebacker Gage Dwyer and senior defensive end Zion Patillo on the defensive side of the ball.
For Holy Innocents, senior quarterback William Wright, junior wide receiver Zach Jackson and senior running back Drew Bomar are the key players on offense, while junior defensive lineman Jacobi Murray, junior linebacker Nick Morgan and senior defensive back Joey Holliday will lead the way on defense for the Golden Bears.
