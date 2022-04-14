The Riverwood girls’ lacrosse team is beginning to make some big strides forward after several disappointing seasons.
The Raiders recently completed their 2022 season with an 11-4 record, an improvement from their 9-8 mark in ’21 and records of 1-15 in ’18 and 3-15 in ’19.
Overseeing Riverwood’s improvement is coach Shannon Swanson, who took over the helm midway through the 2021 season and is pleased with the progress her team has made.
“This season overall for the varsity girls went really well,” Swanson said. “I thought the girls meshed really well together, both on and off the field. Being able to implement many new plays on the field on the offensive side, it was exciting to see them execute them on the field. I think it really helped for them to have some options there. There was a lot of growth and a lot of exciting things that happened this season. I hope the girls are super-proud of it, I know that I’m super-proud of them as well.”
While building its still-developing program, Riverwood did not play any games in Area 2-6A-7A – a very tough and competitive area that features state powerhouses Milton and Roswell.
“The area that we’ve been in is tough,” Swanson said. “You have programs like Milton – their girls and their program is a lot bigger and stronger than ours is. So that’s why we took a step back to play out of region this year, to work on building our program without getting beat down so much. We’re definitely growing. Now that I’m the head coach, I have some ideas that I want to bring to the program that we’ll try to implement next year, so we’ll see how things go. So, region and area play just got posted for us coaches and our region is looking a little wonky, so we’re trying to decide if we want to go back into the area or not. Because the schools that they assigned for our area next season – right now, it just doesn’t make sense. So, we’ll see what happens there.”
Leading the way for Riverwood is sophomore Hannah McConnell, the team’s leading scorer was recently selected to play for Team Georgia at the USA Lacrosse Girls High School National Tournament in Baltimore, Md. on Memorial Day weekend.
Senior Abigail Schrock also played a crucial role and was Riverwood’s second leading scorer, while sophomores Grace Collins and Harper Davidson anchored the Raiders’ defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.