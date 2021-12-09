Riverwood certainly made its inaugural girls flag football season a memorable one.
The Raiders quickly made their mark on state high school flag football as they advanced all the way to the semifinals of the Class 5A-6A playoffs this season.
"It was a surprise," Riverwood coach Shane Davis said. "We weren't expecting to make it to the state semifinals going into the season. Our goal was to make it to the state playoffs and if we did that, we felt like it would be a successful season."
Riverwood saw its quest for the state title come to an end with a 13-6 loss to Dodge County in the semifinals at Home Depot Back Yard adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 6.
To reach the semifinals, the Raiders defeated Evans County 6-0 and Mount Zion-Jonesboro in the first two rounds Nov. 30 and beat McDonough 12-0 in the quarterfinals Dec. 2.
Riverwood finished the season with a 17-3 record, winning the Area 6 championship. The Raiders outscored their opponents 328-115 in their 17 games this season.
"We have a talented team and the girls played hard," Davis said. "I'm proud of them."
Only in its second year of play, flag football is a newcomer to the state high school sports scene.
The rules for flag football differ from regular tackle football in several ways. Games are divided into two 20-minute halves instead of four 15-minute quarters, the field is 80 yards long instead of 100 — with midfield at the 40-yard line rather than the 50 — and ball carriers are stopped by a touch rather than a tackle.
With flag football still in its early stages in Georgia, Davis hopes that will give Riverwood a chance to establish itself among the sport’s elite in the state.
"Some of the teams we play have been playing for two or three years, so they have a little more experience at it,” Davis said. “But the sport is still pretty new, so everyone is still kind of at the same level and hopefully we can maintain our success.”
Seniors Taylor Goldman and Cleo Moore were selected to the first team of the All-Area 6 team, while juniors Mary Boa and Justice Edwards were second-team selections and sophomores Harper Davidson and Grace Collins were honorable mention.
Pace Academy was the only other local team to qualify for the state playoffs as the Knights advanced to the quarterfinals in Class A-4A.
Pace defeated Morgan County 25-0 and Sumter County 12-0 in the first two rounds Nov. 30 before being eliminated with a 19-6 loss to Calvary Day in a quarterfinal game Dec. 3, ending its season with a 14-4-1 record. The Knights finished second in Area 8 this season.
Juniors Brooke Fung Chung, Ansli Hennings and Brooks Nuckols, sophomores Adrienne Durr, Cece Hale and Katelyn Souza and freshman Harper Auchincloss were each selected to the All-Area 8 team for the Knights.
