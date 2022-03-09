With eight consecutive state playoff appearances and a state championship in 2016 to its name, Riverwood has established itself as one of the top boys’ high school soccer teams in Georgia.
The Raiders are maintaining their accustomed level of success so far in the 2022 season with a 9-2 overall record, a 2-0 mark in Region 7AAAAAA and a No. 3 ranking in the latest Eurosportscoreboard.com Class AAAAAA poll.
Riverwood is looking to go farther in the postseason this year after losing to eventual champion Dalton 2-1 in the second round of the AAAAAA playoffs in 2021.
“It’s been a good start for us,” Riverwood coach Matt Taylor said. “Last year, we ended the season playing Dalton in the Sweet 16 and it was unfortunate to draw them so early in the playoffs. But, we had a lot of returners coming back this year and I think we’re out to prove a point this year.”
In addition to winning the AAAAA state title in 2016, Riverwood advanced to the semifinals in ’15 and the quarterfinals in ’17 as well as making second-round appearances in ’13, ’14, ’18 and ’21. The Raiders lost to the eventual state champions in three of those years (McIntosh in ’17, Johnson-Gainesville in ’18 and Dalton in ’21).
“This is my third year at Riverwood and when I took over the program, it was just a few years after they won the state championship and we were trying to rebuild that culture of success that was given to me and it’s still the discipline and the character of the program that was needed to be successful,” Taylor said.
Junior center-back Kelly Cooper, senior defender Jesse Liborio and junior goalkeeper Elijah Buford have led the way for the Raiders this season.
Riverwood faces a tough challenge in a competitive Region 7AAAAAAA that includes three other state-ranked teams – No. 6 John’s Creek, which finished runner-up in Class AAAAAA last year, No. 9 River Ridge and No. 10 Centennial.
However, the Raiders are off to a strong start in their 7AAAAAA schedule with a 3-1 victory in overtime over John’s Creek March 1 and a 1-0 win over Creekview March 8.
“In our region, there is no easy games,” Taylor said. “You’re really battle tested if you can make it out of the region and get to the playoffs. No game is harder than a region game for us. We started off this year with John’s Creek, which won our region last year, and certainly didn’t leave a good taste in our mouth, so we wanted to give it back to them this year. But that is only job one out of seven (region) games, so we’re looking to continue that success and it’s going to be difficult – we know that – but we’re up for the challenge and every game is going to be a challenge.”
