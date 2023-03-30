The Riverwood boys' soccer team got their first goal accomplished by winning the Region 4AAAAAA championship.
With the region title already taken care of, the Raiders now have their sights set on the ultimate prize — a state championship.
Riverwood appeared to be in good shape to make a run at a state crown as it headed into the final weeks of the regular season.
The Raiders were 9-2 overall and had completed their 4AAAAAA schedule with a perfect 6-0 region record, with only two non-region games remaining in the regular season as of March 30.
As a result, Riverwood was ranked second in the state in both the ScoreAtlanta and Scorbord Class AAAAAA polls and will enter the state playoffs as one of the top contenders in that classification.
"We're in good shape," Riverwood coach Matt Taylor said. "We've had our ups and downs this season form-wise. But we're hoping to hit our stride at the right time, finishing up strong with the regular season that will hopefully give us some momentum carried on into the postseason."
It would be the second state title in the program's history, with Riverwood winning the Class AAAAA crown in 2016.
Since winning the state title in '16, the Raiders made it to the quarterfinals in '17 and the second round the last two years in a row.
"Our goal is to just take it one game at a time," Taylor said. "Once you hit the playoffs, it's a five-game win streak that's needed to win a state championship. It's just knocking those games one at a time. Two years ago, we had Dalton in the sweet sixteen (second round), which was an unfortunate draw, and last year, we went to Lee County and quite frankly got upset by Lee County and got bounced in the sweet sixteen again. We have a lot of returning players who know what defeat tastes like and they're not eager to find that taste again."
"So we're just taking it one game at a time, realizing that on our best day, we can beat anybody," he said. "But when we don't show up, anybody can beat us. So just understanding that it's important to show up every single day, whether it's training or the game to put ourselves in the best position to win a state championship."
Hopes are certainly high at Riverwood after the Raiders clinched the 4AAAAAA championship — their first region title since 2017 — when they went on to the Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
"This is my fourth year here at Riverwood," Taylor said. "My first year (2020), we got cut short due to Covid -- we were doing really well in region, but the season got cut short. The past few years in our previous region, we've been the region runner-up. So it was really our goal this year to, especially for these seniors, to make sure we secure the region championship this year, especially given how difficult our region is for boys' soccer. So it was goal number one of the season was to make sure that we were able to wrap up the region championship."
Senior center-back Kelly Cooper, an Army commitment, is the team's Most Valuable Player, while junior center-forward Demian Sosa has scored some crucial goals for Riverwood and senior goalkeeper Elijah Buford has made a number of big saves for the Raiders this year.
