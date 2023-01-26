After a couple of tough seasons, the Riverwood boys’ basketball team is back on track.
With a 12-9 overall record and 4-4 mark in Region 4AAAAAA as of Jan. 26, the Raiders are back in the hunt for a state playoff spot.
The 2022-23 season has been a return to form for a Riverwood team that made it to the state playoffs six years in a row from 2015 to ’20 — including state quarterfinal appearances in AAAAA in ’16 and ’17 — before struggling with an 11-13 record in the ’20-’21 season and then falling to 6-20 last year.
For Riverwood coach Buck Jenkins, his team’s improvement is simply a matter of his young and inexperienced lineup of the past two seasons finally coming to maturity.
"The biggest thing is that last year, we were really young," Jenkins said. "We played a lot of young guys with the understanding that they were going to learn how to get better. This year is the next step in that. We’ve been playing a little bit better. Our young guys – they’re still young, but they aren’t as young as they were last year. The improvement has been marked because of that."
The still developing Raiders have been tested so far this season in a tough schedule that has featured a number of state-ranked teams — including two games against 4AAAAAA rivals St. Pius X (ranked sixth in Class AAAAAA, an 81-67 loss Dec. 12 and a 72-66 loss Jan. 24) and Marist (ranked fourth in AAAAAA, a 67-52 loss Jan. 13), as well as top-ranked Class A, Division team and local rival Mount Vernon (a 69-54 loss Jan. 14) and ninth-ranked AAAAAA team Woodward Academy (a 75-51 loss Jan. 16).
"We try to play games to prepare us for (the postseason in) February, and the only way you can do that is to go out and play against good competition," Jenkins said. "We kind of sort that out and the guys have responded, so I think we’re headed in the right direction."
Leading the way for Riverwood has been its potent guard duo of 6-foot-3 junior Karris Bilal and 6-4 sophomore J.R. Leonard.
Bilal, who is already Riverwood’s all-time leading scorer as a junior, leads the team in scoring with 22.2 points a game, while Leonard is the second-leading scorer with 21.4 points a game and leads the Raiders in rebounding with 6.4 per contest.
"The two guards that are carrying the load are Karris and J.R.," Jenkins said. "They’re both pretty dynamic guards. Karris is athletic, he can shoot the ball, he can create his own shot. He can score. He averaged 30 points a game last year for us. He’s already the school’s all-time leading scorer. J.R. is only a sophomore, but he’s very versatile. He can score off the dribble. He can score in the post. He’s got a nice mid-range game. He’s our leading rebounder. So the two of them create an interesting mismatch for us in a lot of ways, because you can only focus on one at a time and they’re both averaging 22-23 points a game and they play very well together and play very well off of each other."
Riverwood has three seniors to provide veteran leadership – 6-2 team captain Stephen Garrett, 6-5 Tony Brown and 6-7 Matthew Aronowitz – while 6-4 junior Jesse Graves and 5-10 junior Calvin Lindsay also play key roles.
