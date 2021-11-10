Riverwood International Charter School celebrated two student athletes who are committing to play their respective sports in college on National Signing Day.
Riverwood International Charter School senior Cale Martter has committed to swim for Arizona State University. The Arizona State Sun Devils compete in the Division I Pac-12 Conference.
Martter is a four-year standout swimmer for Riverwood, qualifying for state and breaking a Riverwood Swim Team record every year. He also swims with Dynamo Swim Club.
Last year at the 2021 GHSA 6A High School State competition, Martter placed third in the 200 Individual Medley and fifth in the 100 Breaststroke; both events were personal best times. He broke both Riverwood school records in those events and also helped break the 400-yard Free Relay record. During his freshman year, Martter also contributed to breaking the school’s 200 Medley Relay record.
Martter currently holds four school records in the 200-Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke, and 400 Free Relay. His goal is to break even more records and be the state champ in both of his events at state this year.
Martter said he is most looking forward to training under Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps’ former coach, along with Tokyo Olympians who are also on the ASU team. He is also excited for the good weather and being able to train outside.
Riverwood International Charter School senior McKenzie Solomon has committed to play soccer for the University of Georgia. Solomon will receive an athletic scholarship to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Solomon played on Riverwood’s Varsity Soccer team for the first time as a Junior due to the restrictions placed on players who were part of the U.S. Development Academy. Her first year was an exciting one as she helped push her team to the Final Four of the 6A State Championships. She has also played varsity basketball, flag football and volleyball at Riverwood.
Solomon played for NTH Tophat Soccer Club from 2013-2020. In her freshman and sophomore years, she was selected to play on their top team in the U.S. Development Academy. Solomon was the Captain of the Tophat DA team, which finished all three years in the top 8 in the country. She currently plays on Concorde Fire’s ECNL Platinum team.
Solomon is excited about the level of competition she will experience in the SEC. The opportunity to play D1 soccer with her UGA teammates and coaches will challenge her to continue her growth as a goalkeeper and a person.
