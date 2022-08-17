With a new coach at the helm, Riverwood is gearing up for another run at a state playoff berth in 2022.
Michael Young takes charge of the Raiders after replacing Robert Edwards, who left to become the head coach at Washington County.
Young inherits a Riverwood team that is coming off a 2021 season in which the Raiders went 11-2 and advanced to the state quarterfinals in Class AAAAAA.
While Young is new to the head coaching position, he is already a familiar face at Riverwood after having served as the team’s defensive coordinator last year.
“It’s going good,” Young said. “The biggest thing is — I was here last year, so I have a high familiarity with the players. So, that’s helped out a bunch. But, philosophy-wise, we’re coming in and things are a little different than they were the last couple of years. We’re going to play good defense and we’re going to try to run the football. Just get back to the basics of football.”
The new coach will have some holes to fill in the lineup, with only four starters each returning on both offense and defense and having to replace quarterback Avery Smith — the Class AAAAAA offensive player of the year in 2021 who is now about to start his college football career at Toledo.
However, Young will have a a strong core of seniors to help lead the way.
“We’re replacing a lot of talent and we’ve got a lot of guys ready to step up and ready to fill those roles and we’re excited with the senior class that we have right now,” Young said. “They’ve done a good job of taking on leadership and things that we want done. They’ve really set the tone and set the example for the younger kids. Most of our skill guys are gone, so the returners are linemen and linebackers. We have some guys who are going to have to grow up pretty quick here. We’re excited to get the season off and rolling quickly, so we can see what we’ve got.”
According to Young, Riverwood’s offense will get plenty of protection from a stalwart offensive line that returns most of its starters from the 2021 team.
“Our offensive line has been a strength for us,” Young said. “We return a lot of starters there. We return three guys that started last year and four guys who had significant playing time. They’re going to have to be a vital piece for us going forward. They’re the strength of our team, literally and figuratively, so we’re excited to just kind of lean on them and let them push some guys around.”
Riverwood will be led by five seniors — tight end Levi Linowes and offensive lineman Sawyer Lanneau on offense, linebacker Gage Dwyer and defensive end Zion Patillo on defense and kicker Dennys Aguilar on special teams.
