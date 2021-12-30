The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will induct two members into this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame including Purdue standout quarterback Mark Herrmann, as well as former Purdue and Army Coach Jim Young.
“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to recognize two outstanding individuals this year as they are inducted into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “Being able to induct an All-American and NFL quarterback along with his Hall of Fame coach is truly an honor.”
A unanimous All-American in 1980, Mark Herrmann graduated from Purdue as the most prolific passer in NCAA history, holding nine NCAA passing records including passing yards (9,188) and completions (707). A four-year starter for the Boilermakers, Herrmann became the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for 8,000 yards in a career and would finish as the first quarterback to throw for 9,000 yards. Herrmann was the offensive MVP of the Peach Bowl in 1978 where he finished the game with 166 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a 41-21 victory over Georgia Tech.
A first-team All-Big Ten selection in 1980, Herrmann led the Boilermakers to a 9-3 record in his senior year after finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting during the same season. He finished his career at Purdue with 71 touchdown passes and set the school record for single-season completion percentage (.658). Selected in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Herrmann played for four teams during an 11-year NFL career before retiring from the Indianapolis Colts in 1992.
Following his NFL career, Herrmann served as the associate director of education programs for the NCAA. He has been involved in his community as well, spending time on both the Lawrence Township Foundation Board and the National Institute for Fitness and Sport Youth Fitness Board. Herrmann is a 1997 inductee of the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, as well as a 2010 inductee of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, and now serves as the director of leadership and alumni engagement for the John Purdue Club for student-athlete success.
Young was victorious in both his Peach Bowl appearances as a head coach and was known as a program builder at every stop throughout his career. In the 1978 Peach Bowl, he led the Purdue Boilermakers to a dominant 41-21 victory over Georgia Tech. At his next stop, Army then defeated Illinois with a final score of 31-29 in the 1985 Peach Bowl. His first head coaching job was at Arizona in 1973, where he immediately ended a streak of three-consecutive losing seasons for the Wildcats in his first year and won the WAC Conference and Coach of the Year award.
In his four years in Tempe, he led Arizona to an impressive 31-13 overall mark. Young then moved to Purdue from 1977-81 and posted a 38-19-1 record. He had Purdue in three bowl games and won them all, including the Peach Bowl victory in 1978, and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year that same season for his efforts. His final stop was with Army, where he posted a 51-39-1 record in eight years between 1983-90. At Army, he had a 2-1 record in bowl games, including the 1985 Peach Bowl victory.
Young’s career record was 120-71-2 with an overall win percentage of .627. This included a 5-1 record in bowl games with a perfect 2-0 Peach Bowl record and four ranked finishes. Young is a 1999 inductee of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, as well as a 2004 inductee of the Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.
Established in 2002, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame honors former players, coaches and contributors, as well as staff and volunteers, who have had a significant impact on the Bowl. There are now 58 members, including players such as Mike Singletary, Reggie White and Jim Kelly, as well as coaches including Bobby Dodd, Vince Dooley and Lou Holtz.
