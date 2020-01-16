The midway point of January sees the prep basketball season fully entrenched in region play while wrestling programs continue through state tournaments.
The Lovett girls’ team earned a 41-38 home win over Stone Mountain in Region 5AAA play Jan. 7, led by a team-high 19 points from Allie Ohde. Megan Kahrs posted a team-high 13 rebounds, Mary Alyson Rogers had eight points and Natalie Marshall scored six. Cammie Holmes had seven assists and six rebounds. The Lions followed it up with another region win, this time at Towers, 32-28 Jan. 14.
The Lions’ boys team also defeated Stone Mountain Jan. 7 by the score of 74-34 with Ryan Mutombo (16 points), Jay Joshi (15 points) and Efe Bilgin (14 points) each reaching double figures in scoring. Lovett picked up a region win at Towers 66-51 Jan. 14. Both Lion teams will host Landmark Christian in a non-region doubleheader Jan. 24.
The Pace boys’ team stayed undefeated in Region 5AAA play with an 84-71 road win against Lovett Jan. 10. Matthew Cleveland had a game-high 42 points along with 20 rebounds and five steals to post a double-double for the Knights. Cole Middleton also had a double-double for Pace with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while teammate Madison Durr had 12 points. Pace also defeated Stone Mountain 85-28 on the road Jan. 14.
Pace’s girls' team also defeated Lovett Jan. 10 by the score of 39-30. Both Knight squads visit region foe Westminster Jan. 24.
The Wildcats’ girls' team earned a 54-30 region road win against Redan Jan. 14. Westminster picked up a 55-41 non-region road win against Blessed Trinity Jan. 11, led by a team-high 26 points and nine rebounds from Courtney Ogden. Westminster’s boys' team also beat Redan Jan. 14, winning 58-43.
The Holy Innocents’ girls' team earned a 63-45 win at Galloway in Region 5A play Jan. 10, led by 21 points and 12 rebounds from Jillian Hollingshead for a double-double. The Golden Lions followed it up with a 66-8 home win against Atlanta Classical Jan. 11 and a 67-20 triumph at Mount Vernon Jan. 14.
The Holy Innocents’ boys' team also defeated Galloway 50-46 Jan. 10, with Justin Wilson posting 16 points and seven assists and Garrison Powell having 12 points and eight rebounds. Powell had a team-high 21 points in the Golden Bears' 72-30 win over Atlanta Classical Jan. 11. Holy Innocents' rounded out the week with a 56-41 victory at Mount Vernon Jan. 14.
Holy Innocents’ visits Atlanta International, Atlanta Classical hosts Galloway and Mount Vernon visits Wesleyan in region doubleheaders Jan. 24.
Wesleyan’s boys' team defeated Atlanta Classical 70-12 Jan. 14, led by 14 points from Jalen Fulwood. The girls’ team also defeated the Cavaliers 83-10 with a game-high 17 points from Avyonce Carter.
The North Atlanta boys’ team earned a 60-53 win at Dunwoody in Region 7AAAAAA play Jan. 14. The Warriors’ girls squad fell to Dunwoody 58-33 the same day. Both North Atlanta teams host Cambridge in a region doubleheader Jan. 24.
Moving to Region 6AAAAA, Riverwood’s girls' team won its home contest against Banneker 59-30, led by 16 points, eight steals and six rebounds from Jayla Green. The Raiders’ boys' squad also defeated Banneker the same day 62-59. Riverwood visits Grady for a region doubleheader Jan. 24.
North Springs host Decatur in a Region 6AAAAA doubleheader Jan. 24.
Woodward’s boys team secured a 72-42 home win over McDonough in Region 4AAAA play Jan. 14. The War Eagles’ girls team also defeated McDonough the same day 68-39, led by a team-high 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Sydney Bowles. Kai Lanier had 15 points and Kennedie Mosley scored 10 for Woodward as well. The War Eagles host Hampton in a region doubleheader Jan. 24.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held its team dual wrestling championship Jan. 16 through 18 at the Macon Centreplex. The results of the event weren’t available at the Neighbor's deadline, but Holy Innocents’ (Class A), Lovett (3A), defending state champion Woodward (4A) and Riverwood (5A) participated in the competition.
Look for results of that tournament in the Neighbor next week.
