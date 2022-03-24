Pace Academy’s Josh Reed and Galloway’s Anthony Arrington led the way among Northside standouts with player of the year honors in their respective classifications to highlight the local selections to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state boys’ basketball teams.
Reed was named the Class AA player of the year, while Arrington was chosen for similar honors in Class A Private.
Reed, a 6'7" senior and a University of Cincinnati signee, averaged 20.5 points and 9.4 rebounds in his final year of high school competition to lead Pace to the Region 6AA championship and the second round of the AA tournament.
Arrington, a 6'2" senior, averaged 25.4 points and 10.6 rebounds a game to lead Galloway to the Region 5A title and the quarterfinals of the A Private tournament.
Reed and Arrington also received player of the year honors in their respective regions in the Georgia High School Association All-Region teams, with Reed a co-player of the year in 6AA with Columbia’s Mason Lockhart and Arrington in 5A Private.
Three Northside coaches came away with coach of the year awards in their respective regions – Pace Academy’s Sharman White in 6AA, Galloway’s Andrew Tulowitzky in 5A Private and St. Pius X’s Aaron Parr in 5AAAAA.
Two Pace Academy players and two from Lovett were selected to the Class AA North team. Pace’s selections were freshman Bryson Tiller and sophomore Kyle Greene, while the Lovett players were sophomore Christian Anderson and junior Kyle Walters.
Tiller and Anderson were also selected to the first team, along with Walters and Greene on the second team and Pace’s LJ Moore on the third team, in the All-Region 6AA team.
St. Pius X players Eamonn Kenah, a senior, and Spencer Elliott, a junior, were selected to the AAAAA North team, while Woodward Academy sophomore Brandon Peters and Marist sophomore Quinn Damm were chosen for the AAAAA South and AAAA North teams respectively.
Kenah and Elliott were also first-team selections, with St. Pius teammate Grant Rowe a second-team choice, in Region 5AAAAA, while Peters was a first-team choice and Woodward teammate Deke Cooper a third-team honoree in 3AAAAA and Damm a first-team choice in 6AAAA.
Local selectees for the Region 5A Private All-Region team were Holy Innocents’ Caleb Wilson, Mount Vernon’s Keith Williams, Galloway’s Quentin Alterman and Wesleyan’s Tate Gilley on the first team, Mount Vernon players Syncere Harris and Dennis Scott III and Wesleyan’s Thomas Chipman on the second team and Mount Vernon’s AJ Patterson, Galloway’s Bradley Banner, Holy Innocents’ Mekhi Stevens and Wesleyan’s Josh Kavel on the third team.
Riverwood’s Karis Bilal was a first-team selection on the All-Region team in 7AAAAAA, while North Atlanta players K’hamani Olivacce and TJ Lewis were chosen for the 4AAAAAA team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.