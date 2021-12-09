Wesleyan pitcher Ryley Kutter saw a outstanding softball season rewarded after she was selected as Class A Private Pitcher of the Year in the Georgia Coaches Association All-State softball team.
The junior pitcher was recognized for a memorable 2021 campaign in which she compiled a 15-1 record with a 1.17 earned run average and 182 strikeouts to lead the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship.
Kutter capped off her season with a strong performance in the Class A Private tournament in Columbus in October, giving up only six hits and striking out 43 hitters in 23 innings pitched.
Kutter was among the five Wesleyan players selected to the Class A Private All-State team. Catcher Marjee Williams, infielder Macey Cintron and outfielder Jasmine Green were first-team selections, while infielder Christina McCoy was selected to the second team.
Lovett had three players selected to the Class AA All-State team, with outfielder Allie Ohde and Ana Gore chosen to the first team and outfielder Ava Vinci a second-team selection. Ohde, Gore and Vinci led the Lions to a spot in the AA state tournament in Columbus in October.
Mount Vernon had two players from its state tournament team selected to the Class A Private All-State team. Infielder Savanna Messner was selected to the first team and pitcher Grace Westmoreland was chosen for the second team.
North Atlanta had two players chosen for the Class AAAAAA team — with catcher Leela Langston selected to the first team and outfielder CeCe Smith the second team — while Marist infielder Avery Fantucci was a first-team selection in AAAA.
