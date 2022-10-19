Pace Academy senior Trovon Baugh received his commemorative 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey on Friday, Oct. 14. He is pictured with Pace Academy Head Coach Nick Bach (left) and Assistant Coach Kevin Johnson (right).
Pace Academy senior Trovon Baugh received his commemorative 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey on Friday, Oct. 14. He is pictured with Pace Academy Head Coach Nick Bach (left) and Assistant Coach Kevin Johnson (right).
Special Photo
Pace Academy senior TrovonBaugh delivers remarks at his Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey presentation on Friday, Oct. 14. Coach Kevin Johnson looks on.
Special Photo
Pace Academy senior and Under Armour Next All-American TrovonBaugh (center) with his family, Jarrett Baugh, Sandra McDaniel and Kimber McDaniel.
Pace Academy student and football player Trovon Baugh has been selected to play at the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game.
A four-year varsity starter and two-year team captain, Baugh has been a stand-out for the Knights since day one. The 18-year-old has been named GHSA Preseason All-State for the past three years, and received All-Region and All-State recognition following his sophomore and junior seasons.
Bough was honored as a Freshman All-American and was named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s Preseason All-Star Team. He was the Knights’ 2021 Offensive MVP and represented Pace on the Northside Neighbor's Super Six Team in 2021 and 2022. Baugh has committed to play at South Carolina.
Editor’s note: The Super Seven group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coach…
"I was excited," Baugh said. "I’m just happy to know that one of my dreams has come true."
Pace football coach Nick Bach said Baugh's coaches nominated him for the game and submitted his tapes for evaluation. Baugh's position coach, Kevin Johnson, was also very involved in the process.
"To be honest, I’m not really surprised," Bach said. "Trovon’s play on the field truly speaks for itself. When you watch Trovon play, he dominates the line of scrimmage week in and week out. I'm incredibly proud of him. It's great to see all of his hard work pay off."
Baugh found out he was selected to the team in May and received his commemorative jersey during a ceremony Oct. 14, while his family and coaches looked on.
"I can bring anything to the field," Baugh said. "Whatever my team and coaches need, I'll get it done."
Over its 14-year history, the Under Armour Next All-America Game has produced many of football’s best collegiate and professional players. Since the inaugural game in 2008, when perennial pro bowlers Julio Jones and AJ Green competed, the Game has served as a proving ground for the NFL stars of tomorrow. The league’s most recognizable players, including Kyler Murray, Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Nick and Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett have all starred in high school football’s premier all-star showcase event. In total nearly 300 alumni have been selected in the NFL Draft, including four No. 1 picks and 79 first-round selections.
The 15th Under Armour Next All-America Game is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
"To my family and coaches, thank you for pushing me to a much higher standard, for pushing me to strive for more," Baugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.