A year after ending the season with a disappointing loss to Fannin County in the first round of the GHSA Class 2A playoffs, Pace plans to return to the postseason to expel that bitter taste from the program’s mouth.
The Knights, who won the state title in 2015, have been a perennial playoff team since then, so a first-round loss was not expected. The program has made some adjustments since then.
“We made some changes within the coaching staff, which I think will work out,” head coach Chris Slade said of the decision to change out three assistant coaches and to shuffle some of the coaching staff’s responsibilities. “We’re just going to regroup and go back to the basic fundamentals. We’re going to try to be really good at a few things that help us win.”
Pace, which finished 6-3 last season, return five starters on offense and seven on defense. The Knights will miss graduated starters WR Jaden Thomas, who signed with Notre Dame; LB/FB Justin Johnson, who is undecided on a college; K/P Pearson Bates; LB Miles Bolton and C Christian Bing, who signed with Howard.
But several top players return, led by eight seniors: DT Xavier Agostino (deciding between Harvard and Princeton), WR Justin Bowick, WR Jae Williams, RB Lawrence Jordan, DT Hunter Rocker (recruited by Ivy League and other schools) DE Jayden Gasque (committed to Birmingham Southern), LB Nile Bennett (committed to Birmingham Southern); OG/T Grant Shaw (recruited by Hampden-Sydney and some FCS schools).
Also back are two juniors – OG Trovon Baugh (recruited by SEC schools) and S Frank Caldwell (recruited by mid-major colleges) – and three sophomores – LB Ashton Wiley, S George Little (second team all-region last year) and DT Hevin Brown-Schuler (recruited by several major colleges).
The Knights expect to get contributions from two sophomore transfers: WR Terrance Kiehl (Campbell) and QB Maddox Crawford (Eagle’s Landing Christian).
Slade said the outlook for this season is to “just to go play sound football and stay mistake-free and injury-free.”
“If we can stay healthy, we have a chance to be pretty competitive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.